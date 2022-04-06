Prince William's sweet bond with his grandmother the Queen revealed

It's well known that Prince William shares a close relationship with his grandmother the Queen, but their surprising bond over a particular type of sweet treat will make royal fans' hearts melt.

LOOK: Prince William & Kate Middleton's £3,300 'secret' Heathrow menu revealed

Former royal chef Darren McGrady recently revealed the sweet childhood memories he shared with Prince William during his time at Balmoral Castle, including the Duke of Cambridge's shared love with his grandmother the Queen.

William had a sweet tooth just like her Majesty, and the pair both shared the same passion for chocolate biscuit cake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal baker Fiona Cairns makes Prince William and Kate's wedding cake

Speaking during a video on his popular YouTube channel, Darren discussed William and Kate's tenth wedding anniversary, and asked himself where the time had gone since he knew William as a young boy.

He said: "I still remember Princess Diana bringing William down to the kitchens of Balmoral Castle just before he was going riding on his little Shetland pony, Smokey. He'd have a glass of orange juice and a piece of chocolate cake…where did that time go?"

READ: Prince William's adorable gesture for Kate Middleton at uni was so romantic

SEE: Royal menu revealed: Prince William & Prince Harry's school meals at Eton

Darren continued: "William loved chocolate as much as his granny, The Queen loved the chocolate biscuit cake, so it was no surprise to me that he chose the chocolate biscuit cake as his groom's cake when he got married. We even had to share the recipe with the Prince of Wales' chefs at Highgrove so they could make it for him there too.

Prince William had a little Shetland pony called Smokey

"The Queen has been eating chocolate biscuit cake for years, and it’s a favourite one out of all the cakes. She has a large cake for afternoon tea everyday whether it’s a lemon cake, a fruit cake, a ginger cake, a jam and cream sponge, and she'll take a little slice out and then it goes down to the kitchen and cut up into slices and sent into the staff dining room so it's not wasted."

SHOP: The KitchenAid dupe that's just £49.99 - and still in stock!

On Darren's website, theroyalchef.com, he reveals that the 'rich dark chocolate cake has a lovely crunchy texture thanks to the addition of classic English cookies called Rich tea biscuits'. The cake is finished off with a layer of chocolate frosting.

The chocolate biscuit cake looks delicious

It seems William's love for this grandmother's favourite chocolate biscuit cake has extended right through to his adulthood, too.

While in the Bahamas with the Duchess of Cambridge on their Caribbean royal tour, William reportedly enjoyed the tempting treat as part of afternoon tea at The Cove on Atlantis Paradise Island. So sweet!

If you're wanting to take tea like Her Majesty and recreate this yummy recipe, you can check it out here. It is so simple and delicious, so why not give it a go and treat yourself like royalty for the day?

DISCOVER: Young Prince William and Prince Harry's super simple dessert revealed

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.