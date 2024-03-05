King Charles announces exciting royal first from his Scottish home

Gin is said to be one of the King's favourite tipples and now a new spirit infused with botanicals grown in the gardens of his official Scottish residence has officially gone on sale.

The Royal Collection Trust has launched The Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin, made with mint and lemon thyme hand-picked from the palace's Physic Garden.

Inspired by the garden's history of cultivating medicinal and culinary herbs, the botanicals – which are steeped for 24 hours before the distilling process begins – combine with juniper to create a delicately fragrant gin with a complex citrus top note.

The Physic Garden was opened adjacent to the palace in 2020 to recreate the earliest known gardens on the site. It can be freely enjoyed year-round by the people of Edinburgh and visitors to the Palace.

Originally founded in the grounds of the palace in 1670 by two Scottish physicians, Sir Robert Sibbald and Sir Andrew Balfour, it provided fresh ingredients for pharmacists and allowed students to learn the medicinal properties of plants.

© Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024 The Physic Garden at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

It was the first garden of its kind in Scotland and was the forerunner of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

The floral bottle design of the gin is inspired by the 17th century Scottish textiles seen on the bed in Mary, Queen of Scots' bedchamber inside the palace.

© Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024 The gin is infused with botanicals from the Physic Garden at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

All profits from sales of the gin go towards the care of, and access to, the Royal Collection through the public opening of the Royal Residences, exhibitions, loans, and educational programmes managed by Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity.

Previous gins from the RCT include Buckingham Palace Dry Gin, Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, and Royal Windsor Pink Gin, made with raspberries from the royal estate in Windsor.

© Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024 The Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin is now available to buy

The Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin, 40% abv, can now be purchased from the Royal Collection Trust shops in Edinburgh, London, and Windsor, and from the online shop for £40.00 for a 70cl bottle.

