Meghan Markle's surprising pre-birth meal with Princess Lilibet

Royal fans who keep up with Meghan Markle will know the Duchess is a keen follower of a healthy lifestyle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, formerly wrote about delicious food for her wellbeing and lifestyle blog, The Tig, and has opened up about her love of fitness, in particular following her mother, Doria Ragland's, love of Pilates.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is a mom of two You would imagine then that the Duchess, as a keen follower of a balanced lifestyle, and as the wife of a prince who was raised with a royal chef, that the former Suits star's pre-birth meal with her daughter Princess Lilibet, now three, would be something healthy with a luxurious spin. However, Meghan's husband Prince Harry, 39, detailed his wife's pre-birth meal, as well as his own, in his tell-all memoir Spare - and it is more relatable than you may expect!

© Alamy Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Princess Lilibet was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on 4 June 2021, following the Sussexes' stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and subsequent move to the United States.

© Netflix Baby Lilibet was born in 2021 Comparing Lilibet's birth to Prince Archie's two years prior, Prince Harry recalled: "When the big day came we were both surer, calmer - steadier. What bliss, we said, not having to worry about timing, protocols, journalists at the front gate." © Misan Harriman Baby Lilibet Diana on her first birthday He added: "We drove calmly, sanely to the hospital, where our bodyguards once again fed us. This time they brought burgers and fries from In-N-Out. And fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant for Meg. © Getty Meghan ate Mexican food before giving birth to Lili "We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room. Nothing but joy and love in that room," Harry concluded.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan are big foodies It isn't the first time that Meghan has indulged in fast food. She told Variety that the burger chain is Harry's favourite, adding: "There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has travelled the world trying different food Harry went on to reveal his order to People, saying: "I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!". Meghan has also been known to eat out at Mexican restaurants in California with her close pals. Last August, the Duchess was spotted leaving Gracias Madre on Melrose Avenue having enjoyed a meat-free Mexican feast alongside Ashley Momtaheni, who worked in global communications for Meghan and Harry's foundation, Archewell.

© Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle The Princess loved spicy food during her pregnancy Meghan wasn't the only royal mother to ditch the traditional royal diet during pregnancy. Prince William's wife, the Princess of Wales, was said to favour a plant-based diet while pregnant, including avocado and berries along with her porridge. © Getty Prince George was born in 2013 DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's obsession with Pilates builds 'full body strength and stability' However, in the last weeks of her pregnancy with Prince George, Kate was believed to indulge in a spicy vegetable curry.