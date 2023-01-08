King Charles’ royal comfort food revealed - would you eat it? Irish stew was often served at Sandringham on shooting lunches

Princess Diana's former royal chef Darren McGrady has shared a delicious Irish stew recipe with his YouTube subscribers - and it was formerly loved by the likes of King Charles III when it was served for shooting lunches at Sandringham.

The royal chef revealed that shooting parties were often held on the royal estate on Fridays and Saturdays. "The men get up really early and go down for a big, hearty breakfast with sausages, egg and bacon, but also with things like devilled kidneys which you never usually see on the menu," explained Darren.

Following a morning of pheasant shooting, the royals and their guests would gather for a wholesome, hearty lunch - something that Darren describes as "not the time for royal chefs to showcase fine dining."

In a bid to warm up from the cold winds and typically wet weather, Darren and his team would often serve hearty comfort foods, like stews and pies, followed by stodgy puddings like treacle tart and custard.

Pheasant shooting is a popular British countryside sport loved by the royals

While Darren's hearty recipe for Irish stew proves rather delicious, the nature of it being served for "shooting lunches" on the royal estate may be deemed controversial for some.

The popular British countryside sport is loved by many, but it has also previously come under fire from wildlife charities for its 'unethical' practice, mostly due to 40% of birds being wounded rather than killed - and then left to die slowly if they're not retrieved by people or dogs.

Irish stew is a hearty lamb stew with vegetables

Shooting lunches aside, there's no denying this simple, rustic dish makes for a warming winter meal. See Darren's royal-approved recipe below…

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

1-2 lb boneless leg of lamb, cut into 1 inch pieces

1/4 cup vegetable oil 4 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1 inch chunks

2 large onions, peeled, halved and sliced

3 large parsnips, peeled and cut into 1 inch chunks

1 rutabaga (swede) peeled and cut into cubes

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cups (about 10) small gold potatoes, cut in half

2 quarts lamb broth (or chicken or beef broth)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Add the oil to a large pot and heat until smoking. Carefully add the lamb and stir until brown. (drain off the fat - optional)

Step 2

Add the vegetables and stir (don't add the potatoes until half way through cooking)

Step 3

Add the thyme and broth, cover with a lid and simmer for 1 hour or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Step 4

Garnish with the chopped parsley.

