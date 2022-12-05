King Charles' wild mushroom risotto recipe leaves fans with questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Darren Mcgrady, former royal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Princes William and Harry has shared a delicious recipe he formerly made for King Charles - but it has left royal fans with serious questions.

The culinary star shared the recipe for his Wild Mushroom Risotto in his latest YouTube video, revealing the ingredients for his dish were inspired by a time he went foraging for wild mushrooms at Balmoral with Prince Charles before he became King. "It's no secret that King Charles III loves Italian food, and these dried wild mushrooms make the perfect risotto," said Darren.

Talking about his experience foraging with the royal on the 50,000-acre estate, the chef shared: "We came back and sautéed and froze enough wild mushrooms to last months for the royal table."

Darren's hearty autumnal recipe requires a dehydrator, used to preserve seasonally foraged mushrooms and keep them on hand for delicious recipes throughout the year.

Some royal fans, however, were left feeling concerned about the safety of foraged mushrooms. Many wild mushrooms can cause food poisoning, while others can cause hallucinations and even seizures.

"Wild ‘shrooms? For the King? Isn’t that taking a chance?" asked a concerned fan. "How do you know what mushrooms to pick?" quizzed a second.

Darren didn't respond to his fan's comments, but he did state in the video that "normal, field mushrooms" could make an equally tasty dish for those who aren't well accustomed to the skill of fungi foraging.

Another curious viewer wrote: "This looks very similar to the way I make mushroom risotto, but do you not add butter to it? I've always been taught that after it's done cooking you add the butter, wait for it to melt, stir and then add the cheese."

Darren replied: "Not if I am adding truffle oil I don't Mary, it makes it too rich."

If you're looking for a recipe fit for a King, read Darren's full recipe on his website.

