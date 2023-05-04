Joanna Gaines 'overwhelmed' by reaction to new venture separate from husband Chip

Joanne Gaines has many businesses with her husband, Chip Gaines, but her latest venture is all her own and she says she's "overwhelmed" by the response.

The former Fixer Upper star, 45, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the support she has received for her new cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 3, which was released on May 2.

Joanna and Chip keep themselves very busy with their multi-industry empire, which includes Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Network, Magnolia Homes, and numerous retail and restaurant businesses in their native Texas, but she didn't let that deter her from creating a third cookbook.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Joanna re-shared several positive posts from fans who have already bought her book and love it. She also shared a post, which read: "I just wanted to say THANK YOU for all the support with my new cookbook. Feeling so overwhelmed and grateful and I truly hope you love the new recipes! I've loved seeing what you're already cooking."

Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering features recipes for sweet treats such as peanut butter pie, brownie cookies, and bananas foster pancakes, plus savory delights like Brussels sprout gruyère gratin, white chicken alfredo lasagna, and garlic shrimp over parmesan risotto.

The official press release reads: "Whether it's in the making, the gathering, or the tasting of something truly delicious, this collection of recipes from Magnolia Table, Volume 3 is an invitation to savor every moment.

"In Joanna's first cookbook, the #1 New York Times bestselling Magnolia Table, she introduced readers to her favorite passed-down family recipes. For her second cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 2, she pushed herself beyond her comfort zone to develop new recipes for her family.

"In this, her third cookbook, Joanna shares the recipes—old and new—that she's enjoyed the most over the years. The result is a cookbook filled with recipes that are timeless, creative, and delicious!"

It concludes: "Just as in her past books, within each recipe Joanna speaks to the reader, explaining why she likes a recipe, what inspired her to create it in the first place, and how she prefers to serve it."

