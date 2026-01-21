Exclusive: How about Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is keeping busy with a 'hot venture'

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is spicing things up at Le Bilboquet Market in Palm Beach, Florida. Earlier this month, prior to breaking his silence on his famous family, the 26-year-old creator of Cloud23 hot sauces was spotted in the restaurant's back kitchen putting his own spin on Bilboquet's Cajun chicken sandwich. In the midst of a family feud, the

"I am excited to kick up the world famous Bilboquet Cajun chicken with my Sweet Jalapeno hot sauce," Brooklyn said in an exclusive statement to HELLO!.

Culinary director of Le Bilboquet Market, Chef François Payard, joined Brooklyn in the kitchen. "I've had a blast working with Brooklyn in my kitchen. I love that he's getting a whole new generation interested in cooking and I'm really excited for his new hot venture," the world renowned chef told HELLO!.

© Siena Barefoot Brooklyn collaborated with Le Bilboquet Market on a sandwich

Brooklyn's collaboration with Le Bilboquet Market, the "Cloud-Cajun Sandwich," debuted on January 20, selling out, HELLO! was informed.

An inside source pointed out to HELLO!: "Chef François Payard is a legend, and arguably one of the most versatile and lauded chefs working today. From his James Beard award, to all the Michelin restaurants he worked at and all the restaurants that bore his name around the globe. So yes, this is a big deal in the food world. And Chef François only collaborates with the best of the best."

Le Bilboquet Market, which Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are said to be regulars at, has also become the exclusive Palm Beach island retailer for Cloud 23. The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham launched his hot sauce line back in 2024. Cloud23 was driven by Brooklyn's "passion for exploration in the kitchen" and is described as a "testament to the joy of discovery in cooking."

Speaking to Delish in 2024, Brooklyn shared: "I did my research and I just felt like there was this hole in the market with luxury condiments, especially for a really good price and for the best quality ingredients. I also wanted to make the sexiest condiment bottle, which I think I did pretty well. I wanted to go for a whiskey decanter tattoo vibe. And the best pairing for it is, it's really good on eggs, it's really good on a fried chicken sandwich. Any sandwich, steak sandwich. It goes good with anything. Except for cereal."

© Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ENTER Works Brooklyn launched Cloud23 in 2024

"With other competitors, 90% of them have gums or stabilizers or food colorings. I wanted to do fully organic, non-GMO, zero calories, just the best quality ingredients. And I think we did pretty well with it. Like I said, we've been working on it for like two and a half years. I wanted to create something that looks really good on a table and not just in the fridge," he continued.

Looking ahead, Brooklyn revealed that he had his eyes on the entire condiment space. "With Cloud23, I'm aiming not just for the hot source market, but I'm aiming for the whole condiment space," he shared at the time. "I want to do seven to 10 of my favorite condiments, all under the umbrella of hot sauce, like a spicy mayo or hot honey, stuff like that. So in five years I would love to have a successful condiment brand. Maybe my own restaurant, my own grilled cheese restaurant. We'll see. Five years is a long time. I'm keeping busy all the time, but right now, this is where my heart is."