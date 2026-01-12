Inside former Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ life off-screen – from lookalike daughter to four-time Emmy winning partner

For two decades, Giada De Laurentiis was one of the biggest stars on Food Network, hosting multiple shows like the Emmy-winning series Giada Entertains. Despite her stardom, the celebrity chef chose to step away from the network in 2023 – but has thankfully continued to share her passion for food through new ventures.

From her exciting new TV series to family life with her longtime partner and daughter, we’re taking a look at what the popular chef and TV star has been up to since leaving the network.

A recipe for success

© Getty Images Giada at the launch for her cookbook "Giada's Feel Good Food" in Los Angeles, 2013

Giada began her Food Network career hosting the cooking show Everyday Italian (2003–2010), a homage to her Italian ancestry. Though she went on to become one of the network’s biggest stars, she confessed in a candid Instagram video that she “didn’t know much about Food Network” at the beginning.

“The first season was terrible. I was so shy,” she said. “I was scared out of my mind. I got a second season. I got better. And then the rest is history.”

Giada went on to host the hit series Giada at Home (2008–2015), as well as many popular spin-offs like Giada’s Holiday Handbook (2015–2019). She’s also a New York Times bestselling author thanks to her numerous cookbooks.

Why did Giada leave Food Network?

© Getty Images Giada confessed she'd been feeling "burnt out"

Giada left the Food Network after two decades on-air, admitting to the Superwomen podcast that she was “burnt out”.

"I really worked so hard for so long," she said. "I couldn't see a path that was exciting anymore. I need excitement. I get bored. And if I'm getting bored, my viewers are getting bored."

She revealed she’d signed a multi-year contract with Amazon Studios, where she’s set to bring her culinary skills to life again – on her own terms. "I’ll still do TV,” she reassured fans. “But it’s definitely not the schedule I used to keep. Definitely not."

Her new show, Giada in my Kitchen, premiered on Amazon in 2025, where she teamed up with designer Erick Garcia to surprise a family with a glamorous kitchen makeover.

Family life

© Getty Images for Neon Giada and her daughter Jade Marie at the premiere of "Ferrari" in 2023

Giada was previously married to fashion designer Todd Thompson from 2003 to 2015, and the pair now co-parent their only child, daughter Jade Marie (b. 2008).

The celebrity chef often shares heartwarming content with her lookalike daughter, who is now 17 – fans got emotional when Giada shared a recent TikTok video of Jade Marie getting accepted into college. “I remember when we were pregnant at the same time. My daughter just got her first few college acceptances too!” one longtime fan wrote. “So proud of them. Congratulations!”

© Alexander Tamargo Giada and her partner Shane Farley in 2016

Since 2015, she’s been in a long-term relationship with four-time Emmy Award-winning TV producer Shane Farley, who’s worked on the likes of Rachael Ray.

Speaking to People about their partnership, Giada confessed: “When I was married, I took things very seriously and I think I've learned it's not always about me.” The TV star shared that she feels “very lucky” to be in a relationship, adding “I have a lot of friends at my age who struggle with it. So I feel very lucky."

Business ventures

© Giada De Laurentiis, Facebook Giada announced a new venture inspired by her love of Italian cooking

As well as her new TV venture, Giada also stepped away from Food Network to focus on her lifestyle brand Giadzy, which offers Tuscan pantry staples and cooking content reminiscent of her heritage.

“Giadzy is really my love letter to Italy,” the chef revealed to Appetito Magazine. I was inspired by my grandfather…it left quite an impression on me that whenever we were in Italy, he had such strong ties to the food-making community there.”

Giada has both sourced pantry staples from Italy as well as created brand-new ones, including her own line of artisanal pasta.