Exclusive: Lainey Wilson shares 'special' personal memories – and her favorite cocktail recipes – amid new romance

Lainey Wilson may be known for her bold bell bottoms and catchy country hooks but at heart, the 31-year-old is a salt-of-the-Earth Louisiana girl – and that shows in the way she plans parties and hosts guests.

This Labor Day, (September 4 2023), the award-winning singer has partnered with Stella Rosa wines, and tells HELLO! that, although she loves to prepare family recipes when preparing to host a major holiday, these days "it's rare to find time to relax and cook".

Lainey has won six Academy of Country Music awards in two years, and has been touring with the likes of Luke Combs and HARDY.

Lainey has partnered with Stella Rose wines

"But I always like to honor them and our homegrown traditions by making a family recipe that pairs well with what I’m drinking," she continues. "I try to offer a drink for any palate. I never want my guests to be thirsty!"

Stella Rosa Wines are award-winning semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, and Lainey revealed that "they have always been my favorite and I’m still loyal to it as my go-to wine when I’m making a toast".

© Penske Media Lainey and Devlin made their debut in May 2023

These days the 'Heart Like A Truck' singer is loved up with NFL star Devlin 'Duck' Hodges; the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas. With the new NFL season starting a week after Labor Day, it's unclear if the two will be spending the holiday together, but Lainey has one tip for anyone who may have a loved one missing from the celebrations: "My favorite tip is to tell a good story.

"Telling stories around the kitchen table is so special – it might even end up in a song! Growing up, I spent a lot of time listening to stories and telling a few of my own. Storytelling is my favorite pastime and remains a big part of my life. I like to think each of my songs tells a good story that you’ll want to share and talk about at a dining table."

© Brett Carlsen Lainey has been touring with Luke Combs

Lainey and Duck, 27, have been pals for years, and the singer jokingly tol Bobby Bones earlier in the year that she had "decided to make him wait for two-and-a-half years".

Calling him a "good dude", Lainey revealed that their individual motivations have lined up and allow them to understand each other's goals.

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," Lainey said, adding: "He was in the NFL, tried out for the Steelers, and even took a run with the LA Rams."

Rumors of their romance had been circling for some time, but they set the internet ablaze at the end of April when Lainey wore a football jersey on stage with Duck's name on the back. Fans tagged him on Twitter and the pair entered into a playful exchange, with Duke asking Lainey to "holler" at him and her replying: "This is me hollering!"