John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's family life: Everything you need to know

Married couple, chef John Torode and actress Lisa Faulkner, were our saviours in lockdown, regularly sharing their delicious homemade recipes from their own kitchen.

Now the pair are back on our screens on Saturday mornings with the new series of their popular cookery show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. While the couple often share photos of their home life on their Instagram pages, we don't often see pictures of their children. The stars have both been married before and are step-parents to each other's offspring.

Here we take a look at the family life of John Torode and Lisa Faulkner...

When John Torode met Lisa Faulkner

The couple first met when Lisa competed in the 2010 series of Celebrity MasterChef, but they were still married to their former partners at the time.

It was 2015 when John asked Lisa out on a date, and four years later in 2019, they married at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in front of family and friends. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day.

Lisa told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's children

John has four children from his previous relationships. The star was married to Jessica Torode for 14 years from 2000; they separated in 2011. The couple share two children together, Lulu and Jonah.

The MasterChef judge has two more children, Casper and Marselle, from his first marriage to Angela Torode.

John and Lisa at home together

Lisa is mum to her daughter Billie, who she adopted with her former husband Chris Coghill in 2006. The actress had previously undergone four rounds of failed IVF treatment, several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy.

Lisa with daughter Billie back in 2011

Appearing on Magic Radio's new show The F Word, Lisa revealed of becoming a mum: "I realised my nieces and my nephew I love like they're my own. I love my friends, I love my husband, I love my ex-husband. Do you know what I mean? All of those people in your life that you love fiercely, why can't you love a child that's not genetically yours?"

"It's not like you're going to be handed a child and you go, this is a clean sheet, off you go, goodbye," she continued. "There is trauma and it is a lot to think about and it is an amazing journey to go on."

