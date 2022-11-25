Prince William's 'rubbish' diet when Princess Kate isn't cooking The Prince of Wales revealed far more than expected!

Prince William has access to the greatest cuisine in the world, from banquets with foreign dignitaries to his father King Charles's Duchy Royal Organic British produce – but what does William really eat in private?

The busy father of three visited a community garden in Newquay on Thursday as part of his first official visit to Cornwall in his new role as the Duke of Cornwall, and he was unexpectedly questioned about his diet habits by a nutritionist named Monique Hyland. Delightfully, William was most obliging, and the prince revealed precisely what he eats – even his secret indulgences when his wife, Princess Kate is out of town.

After their insightful conversation at Newquay Orchard, Monique told Cornwall Live that William was "a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday". However, the questioning was all part of a nutritional quiz and William got off to an impressive start. "He was okay to start with as he had a healthy breakfast", however, by lunchtime William's diet became a lot more indulgent...

What does Prince William eat for breakfast?

William spoke incredibly openly with the children at the garden

William completed a full nutrition sheet when he attended the community space and it was noted that his "healthy breakfast" had consisted of two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea.

What does Prince William eat for lunch?

Monique confirmed that William often relies on other people to buy his food: "He admitted someone had got him a 'rubbish sandwich' for lunch", which he washed down with a glass of water.

What does Prince William snack on when Princess Kate is away?

Kate prefers to cook when the family are home

"He had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine," Monique revealed. In a very relatable way, the prince appeared to have consoled himself after the "rubbish sandwich" with a less healthy, but very comforting-sounding snack. William went on to describe the delicious sounding banana and chocolate brownie and added that he also enjoyed two to three cups of coffee for a further energy boost.

What does Prince William eat for dinner?

Prince William's mid-week dinner the night before his visit had been a simple meal of white fish, which will have provided him with a great source of protein for all of the walking he did that day while exploring the impressive seven-acre community site.

William is unlikely to season his dinners with anything too spicy as Princess Kate revealed ahead of their royal tour of India in 2016 that while she is a fan of hot food, her husband "struggles" with spices.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl previously told Vanity Fair that Prince Willam adores it when Kate cooks him roast chicken: "In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William’s favourite supper, roast chicken."

William explored the seven acres of Newquay Orchard

How does Prince William take his tea?

As William - who is a doting dad to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - chatted to students at Newquay Orchard he mentioned he needs a few cups of tea a day for the caffeine boost because "the kids keep me up at night".

According to Prince Williams's nutrition sheet from Thursday, he takes multiple cups of tea per day with milk and sugar.

While William's eating habits sound highly normal and relatable to us, he does have some little-known quirks when it comes to his diet.

