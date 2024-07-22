Influencers are obsessed with this nutrient-rich fruit – 10 ways to add it to your diet today

There's a new fresh fruit in the supermarket aisle, packed full of essential vitamins and minerals. Introducing golden kiwis; one of the most nutrient-rich fruits available.

With their golden appearance and gloriously sweet flavour, Zespri® SunGold™ kiwis have a golden yellow flesh and a smooth hairless skin that can also be eaten.

100% grower-owned, the Zespri® SunGold™ kiwi has been cultivated with love by growers who are obsessed with growing the best.

Produced in harmony with nature, they are rapidly becoming the nation’s new taste obsession.

Uniquely sweet and juicy, Zespri® SunGold™ kiwi fruit provide the perfect mid-morning or afternoon snack, and can be incorporated into a fruit platter, smoothie or granola pot for breakfast, or alternatively paired with other ingredients in a savoury dish.

Did you know that…

Adding sources of vitamin C into your diet can reduce tiredness and fatigue as well as taking care of your immune system? Zespri® SunGold TM meets 100% of the daily requirement of Vitamin C in just one piece of fruit. (One Zespri® SunGold™ kiwi weighing over 53g contains 100% of the recommended daily requirement of vitamin C. The average weight of one Zespri® SunGold™ is 89.7g.)

Zespri® SunGold™ kiwi fruit can also boost your antioxidant intake.

Zespri® SunGold™ kiwis are delicious on their own, but also pair wonderfully with unexpected combinations.

With so many health benefits, why not try incorporating Zespri® SunGold™ kiwis into your diet in new and creative ways? Forget those food norms and become culinary-curious…

New meal inspiration with Zespri® SunGold™ kiwis:

1. Cut, Scoop & Enjoy

Cut a SunGold kiwi fruit in half and scoop out the juicy centre with a spoon for a quick, refreshing snack that's easy to prepare and enjoy.

2. Yogurt or Granola Topping

Add sliced or diced SunGold kiwi to a bowl of Greek yogurt or granola for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast or snack that supports digestive health.

3. Cheese Pairing

Pair SunGold kiwi slices with a hard cheese like Manchego or Pecorino for a savoury and sweet snack that's perfect for a platter whilst entertaining or a light afternoon bite.

4. Pancake Topping

Top your hot pancakes or crêpes with SunGold kiwi slices and a drizzle of honey, combining warmth with the fresh, zesty flavour of the fruit.

5. Fruit Kebab

Create simple fruit kebabs with chunks of SunGold kiwi fruit, strawberries and melon for a colourful and healthy snack that's easy to assemble and enjoy.

6. Fruit Plate

Peel, slice, and arrange SunGold kiwi fruit on a plate with other fresh fruits for a simple, nutritious snack or dessert that's visually appealing and delicious.

7. Charcuterie Board

Add SunGold kiwi slices to a charcuterie board with your favourite cured meats and cheeses. The sweetness of the kiwi complements the savoury flavours, making it a sophisticated choice for gatherings.

8. Salad Addition

Toss SunGold kiwi slices into a mixed greens salad with sharp feta cheese, walnuts and a light vinaigrette dressing for a refreshing and nutritious meal that's packed with vitamins and minerals.

9. Cake Garnish

Use SunGold kiwi slices as a natural and pretty garnish on cakes or desserts with whipped cream. They'll add a touch of elegance and a burst of flavour.

10. Smoothie Ingredient

Blend SunGold kiwi fruit into a smoothie with apple, strawberry and a handful of spinach for a refreshing and energising drink packed full of essential nutrients to support your overall health.

