Veganuary SOS: 5 best plant-based vegan subscription boxes this January 2022

According to the official Veganuary website, last year more than 582,000 people from 209 countries and territories took part in the annual one-month animal-free diet. And that’s a pretty impressive stat, to say the least!

RELATED: 12 amazing celebrity tips for going vegan in 2022

MORE: 75 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more

With animal welfare, health concerns and environmental issues all topping the list for why so many people are making the diet swap, there are plenty of benefits to having meat-free meals.

But, as with any big lifestyle change, it’s not an easy feat. Out of those who signed up for Veganuary last year only 61% stuck with a fully-vegan diet for the month.

Enter vegan meal kits, and the stress of food shopping, coming up with meal ideas and cooking tasty veg is a thing of the past. These are some of our favourites...

Simply Cook Vegan Meal Plan

With fifteen vegan recipes including the delicious sounding chickpea kofta flatbreads, Iranian vegetable stew and Quorn keema matar, Simply Cook's letterbox sized meal kits provide the perfect feast. Included in each kit are four recipe cards and the spices or flavourings needed for each meal. Fresh produce will need to come from your local supermarket, but thanks to the detailed instructions you’ll be in and out in no time.

Mindful Chef Vegan Meal Plan

The best pick for those on a health kick, Mindful Chef promise its recipes never include refined carbs, sugars or cheap filler ingredients, meaning you’ll feel fuller for longer thanks to fresh, seasonal produce. Currently, individual discount codes are being applied at the checkout so you’ll get £10 off your first two boxes. And, maybe the best part, for every vegan meal bought another meal is donated to a child in poverty.

SHOP NOW

Gousto Vegan Meal Plan

If it’s good enough for Joe Wicks, it’s good enough for us. And with Gousto’s vegan recipes changing weekly you’re sure to get a great variety of veggie-filled favourites. Usually all you have to provide yourself is a bit of salt and pepper, something we can all manage. The crispy baked tacos with refried beans and pineapple salsa are next on our list to try!

AllPlants Vegan Meal Plan

Everything on the AllPlants menu is vegan, as the name suggests, so there’s no worry of scouring through ingredient lists just to double-check there’s no sneaky milk or butter hiding away in there somewhere. And these meals don’t require any cooking talent from you, they are already made and frozen ready for a fuss-free dinner in minutes.

SHOP NOW

Graze Vegan Meal Plan

If it’s snacks you’re after then look no further than Graze for all your sweet, savoury and everything in-between treats. It just puts that bag of salt and vinegar crisps to shame.

SHOP NOW

MORE: Going vegan? Top five influencers to follow and their easy tips to start a plant-based diet

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.