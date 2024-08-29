Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton spotted tucking into fish and chips with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton ice cream

Princess Kate's secret seaside treat for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales was spotted enjoying a coastal meal with her children

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
We get so used to seeing the royal family during their working engagements that it's hard to believe that away from the royal spotlight, they like to let their hair down and enjoy simple pastimes, just like us. 

Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen arriving at King Charles' royal residence in the Scottish Highlands with their children. 

Historically, the royals retire to Balmoral for the final weeks of the summer holidays to switch off, reconnect with nature, and relax before royal duties resume in September. 

Before they flocked to Scotland, the Wales family soaked up some seaside air at Anmer Hall, their coastal Norfolk Home.

Prince William and Princess Kate share sun-soaked video from Anmer Hall

It's here that onlookers have said they've seen Kate with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, tucking into fish and chips from a local beachside vendor. 

A holiday homeowner in Norfolk spoke to UK holiday provider, Parkdean Resorts, and revealed they had seen Kate and the children visiting Eric’s Fish and Chip Shop in Thornham, Norfolk. 

The Princess of Wales and her children are a fan of Eric's Chippy in Norfolk
They said: "I was amazed when I arrived at Eric’s in Thornham and spotted Kate and the kids. We've been regulars at Eric’s for a while, so it’s fantastic to see the word spreading about how great it is. It is now officially 'fit for a royal'!"

Prince William jumping with George, Charlotte and Louis on Norfolk beach© The Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk

The Princess of Wales isn't the only royal in the family to indulge in fish and chips from time to time. Queen Camilla previously revealed the popular British takeaway is one of her favourite foods. "Freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips," she told YOU magazine. 

prince charles and camilla fish and chips© Getty
The King and Queen enjoy eating fish and chips

According to The Sun, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was also rather partial to fish and chips and sometimes treated herself to dinner from the local chippy when staying at Balmoral. A footman was reportedly sent to pick up her meal from nearby town Ballater. 

It's no secret that the royal family are sometimes partial to fast food prepared outside of the royal kitchens. Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously spoke of his horror when the late Princess Diana told him she was taking Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's.

 "I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said: 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's'," Darren told Marie Claire.

"And I said: 'Oh my god Your Royal Highness, I can do that, I can do burgers!'" explained Darren.

duchess camilla fish and chips
The Queen loves the seaside treat

It wasn't just the burgers the princes had their eyes on though, as Darren recalled the late princess mused: "It's the toy they want," referring to McDonald's famous Happy Meal treats.

