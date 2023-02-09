Royal children pictured baking: Prince George, Archie Harrison & more Royal youngsters including Prince George and Archie Harrison are whizzes in the kitchen

They may appear to be adorable youngsters, but the royal children are so much more than angelic faces. It seems royal kids have a culinary trick or two up their sleeves and enjoy baking with their families.

From Prince George baking with his mum the Princess of Wales to Archie Harrison making a splash in the kitchen with Meghan Markle, a handful of royal kids have tried and tested their baking skills at home.

Royals including Princess Charlotte love to bake with their parents

Believe it or not, baking is a core part of royal life. Princess Kate was an avid baker long before she appeared alongside Mary Berry in A Berry Royal Christmas! In 2019. On the show, Kate revealed her passion for baking birthday cakes for her children, saying: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Who knows, with all these blossoming baking experts, maybe we have a professional royal baker in our midst? Keep scrolling to discover more…

The Princess of Wales baking with her children

The Princess of Wales is a relatable doting mother-of-three, and she delighted her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a baking session ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee back last summer.

Prince William's wife allowed cameras to show the inside of their family kitchen at Kensington Palace as the kids baked for their own Jubilee celebrations.

The three children were beaming as they admired the cakes they had made, while proud mum Kate looked on.

Prince George baking with the Queen

He may only be nine years old, but Prince George has already proven he is taking after his mum when it comes to his culinary skills. In December 2019, the young royal was pictured making Christmas puddings with his dad Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen.

As part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative, the four generations got together in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace to stir together four puddings that included poppy seeds, in a nod to the charity’s iconic symbol of Remembrance.

Archie Harrison baking with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited cameras into their family home with children Archie and Lilibet for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and during the series, fans caught a glimpse of their jaw-dropping kitchen.

While their son Archie was cooking with Meghan's niece Ashleigh, their cooking area was shown in all its glory. The duo were hard at work mixing on a wooden side and behind them, a marble topped island was clear to see.

