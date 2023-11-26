Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' fun weekend plans revealed?

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans when she shared a rare video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoying a baking session at home before the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Princess Kate, 41, who previously admitted she not only loves baking for her children, but also "stays up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mixture and icing" whipping up birthday cakes for them each year, will no doubt be adhering to a particularly sweet royal tradition this weekend.

WATCH: Princess Kate bakes at home with George, Charlotte and Louis

Sunday 26 November marks 'Stir-up Sunday', a day when traditionally, home cooks 'stir up' their Christmas pudding mixture on the Sunday before the Advent season - and the countdown to Christmas begins.

Her Late Majesty The Queen's royal chefs gave a rare insight into the royal kitchens on Stir-up Sunday back in 2020, sharing their recipe for the traditional Christmas pudding the royal family enjoys on Christmas Day.

"This year, chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. We hope that some of you enjoy making it in your own homes," the caption read.

We can just imagine the Wales children taking over the kitchen at the Prince and Princess of Wales' Adelaide Cottage this morning to take part in the festive tradition.

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace The Wales children love to bake at home

Prince Louis, five, is especially partial to a sweet treat. The young royal delighted fans when he joined his older siblings at a local scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out in May this year.

When presented with a freshly toasted s'more, Louis practically went weak at the knees when he sampled the chocolate and marshmallowy treat.

Kate has passed her love of baking on to her children

Royal baker Fiona Cairns, who famously made Prince William and Princess Kate's breathtaking wedding cake, is also partaking in the festive tradition today.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the expert cake maker penned: "Today is Stir Up Sunday! Traditionally it’s the day when everyone gathers to help ”stir up” the Christmas pudding!

© Photo: Instagram The Prince and Princess of Wales' children may be taking part in Stir-up Sunday

"We at Fiona Cairns have been busy stirring, baking and creating in anticipation of Christmas for many months now.

LOOK: Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding cake designer bakes magical creation for King Charles

"So, if you are a planner or a last minute person - should life get in the way of your baking plans this year, we have created a wonderful array of Christmas goodies for everyone."