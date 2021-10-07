Princess Diana's weekend nights in with Prince William and Harry are so relatable The Princess of Wales would treat her sons to McDonald's

Prince William and Prince Harry may have had a rather regal upbringing in Kensington Palace, but the late Princess Diana wanted to encourage her sons to lead as "normal" a life as possible.

According to former royal staff members, this meant treating the Princes to McDonald's at the weekends and binging on reality TV – sounds like our ideal night in!

Despite royal chefs being on hand to whip up any meal the boys desired, as well as nannies at the ready to care of their every need, Princess Diana took a more hands-on approach to parenting – which sometimes meant taking her sons to fast food chain restaurants.

Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, recalled in an interview with The Mirror that Saturday nights in the royal household consisted of Big Macs and Blind Date.

Prince William and Prince Harry were often treated to McDonald's burgers

"The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date. All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room," explained Paul.

Paul wasn't the only royal staff member who was surprised by the trio's antics. Former palace chef Darren McGrady confirmed in an interview with Marie Claire magazine: "I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said: 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's'."

Princess Diana preferred to be involved in her sons' upbringing

"And I said: 'Oh my god Your Royal Highness, I can do that, I can do burgers!'" explained Darren.

It wasn't just the burgers the princes had their eyes on though, as Darren recalled the late princess explained: "it's the toy they want," referring to McDonald's famous Happy Meal treats.

Lady Diana's approach to parenting may differ from the traditional palace rules, but we're definitely here for it! After all, who doesn't love a Big Mac, salty fries and a thick chocolate milkshake every now and again?

