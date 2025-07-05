Paul Hollywood’s key lime pie is the ultimate dessert for summer 2025

Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood is best known for his role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off and has been a mainstay on our screens since 2010. In his tenth book, Celebrate, the famous baker, who began his career at his father's bakery in Cheshire as a teenager, takes us through his favourite seasonal bakes, from asparagus tarts in spring, to stone fruits, apples and pears in Autumn.

Paul, who lives with his second wife Melissa Spalding in Kent, was appointed an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for his services to baking and broadcasting.

I love strong flavours, especially lime, so if anyone makes me a Key lime pie on Bake Off, they’re going to get a handshake! I made it when I was in Miami, where it was invented. With its crunchy crumb base, creamy filling and tangy lime flavour, to me it’s just the perfect dessert.