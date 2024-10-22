Paul Hollywood's £1m secluded farmhouse with wife Melissa Spalding

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paul Hollywood's super secluded £1m farmhouse with wife Melissa Spalding
The Great British Bake Off judge lives in Kent

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
With an estimated net worth of £11.5 million, you might expect that Paul Hollywood's home life is Hollywood by name and by nature. However, the Great British Bake Off judge's home is remarkably secluded as he lives in leafy Kent with his wife Melissa Spalding whom he married in 2023.

The celebrity baker, 58, has shared small snippets of his life off-camera, revealing that he lives in a beautiful 18th-century farmhouse near Ashford. The property is reportedly worth £1 million and is a Grade II listed building. 

Rare insights into his home have shown that the celebrity chef has an al fresco pizza oven and is surrounded by greenery. 

The star previously lived in Grade I property which he listed for sale in 2016. Paul and his former pub landlady wife now live in Smarden which has been dubbed the "barn of Kent". 

His home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sits upon a sprawling eight-acre estate.

The couple have also made the most of the secluded surroundings by adding stables and a poultry run.

Paul's quiet home life

In a 2022 interview with Ideal Home, the cookbook author revealed what he likes about his life away from the Bake Off tent. 

"I like my privacy where I am and I feel safe there. I’ve become more of a hermit over the last few years," the father of one said.

"I like my own space in the house, kicking back, putting my dressing gown on and watching the telly and that’s where I’m my most comfortable."

Though fans would expect to find Paul in the kitchen, the Channel 4 star has revealed that he is happiest outside. "Weirdly I really enjoy cutting the lawn. I'm a bit like Forrest Gump on my sit-on mower! I enjoy the monotony of it, without having to think too much," Paul said.

Though Paul hasn't shared photos inside his home, he did tell the interiors magazine that when it comes to decor, he loves "grey and mushroom shades".

