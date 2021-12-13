Gordon Ramsay's alternative Christmas dessert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas pudding – it's a bit like marmite. You either love it or you hate it. For those who aren't keen on the traditional dessert, Gordon Ramsay has suggested a truly mouthwatering recipe for our Christmas Digital Issue, guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon.

The straight-talking chef suggests whipping up his mini cinnamon doughnuts served with a chilli chocolate dipping sauce. They're a crowd-pleaser, that's for sure.

READ: Martine McCutcheon's secret to feeling better than ever - and the other Christmas film she was almost cast in

"As these mini doughnuts are made without yeast, there is no waiting around for the dough to rise," says Gordon. "Thanks to the ricotta, the doughnuts are golden and crunchy on the outside but light and pillowy inside, and amazing when dipped in chocolate sauce. You don’t have to add the chilli, but it adds a warmth to the chocolate that really works."

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil, for deep frying

250g (1 cup) ricotta cheese

2 eggs

60g (scant 3 tbsp) caster (superfine) sugar, plus 2–3 tbsp for dusting

125g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour

2 tsp baking powder

Few drops of vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Zest of 1 orange

For the chilli chocolate dipping sauce:

50g (2oz) dark chocolate

30g (¼ stick) butter

100ml (scant ½ cup) double (heavy) cream

100g (1 cup + 2 tsp) caster (superfine) sugar

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp chipotle paste

½ tsp sea salt

Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay, £12.50, Amazon

Method:

1. Pour a 6–8cm (2½–3½ inch) depth of vegetable oil into a wide saucepan and place over a medium-high heat until it reaches 180°C/350°F.

2. Put the ricotta into a food mixer or bowl and add the eggs, caster sugar, flour, baking powder and vanilla extract. Beat until everything is combined.

3. Using two clean tablespoons, form the dough into 8 walnut-sized balls.

READ: 3 Christmas cocktails to try at home this party season

4. Now make the dipping sauce: break the chocolate into small pieces and put into a small saucepan. Add the remaining sauce ingredients, then place over a low-medium heat and allow everything to melt, stirring regularly. Do not let it get too hot or the sauce will split.

5. When the oil is up to temperature, add half the dough balls to the pan and cook for 2–3 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper (paper towel). Cook the remaining balls in the same way.

READ: Prince William and Kate's royal photographer reveals how to take the perfect Christmas photos

6. Meanwhile, put the dusting sugar and cinnamon into a large bowl and mix together. Add the doughnuts and toss to coat.

7. Transfer them to a serving dish, grate over the orange zest and serve with the warm chocolate sauce.

Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay is published by Hodder & Stoughton, out now, £25

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.