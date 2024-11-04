Delight guests with our salted caramel meringue cake recipe - perfect for stress-free hosting

The festive season – a special time for creating memories with loved ones – is perfect for brushing up your baking skills and indulging your sweet tooth. As a delightful twist on a classic dessert, our salted caramel meringue cake is easy to create, but a real showstopper at dinner parties (or to enjoy alone for some blissful self-indulgence!).

It has a light, airy meringue base, and a filling made from luxurious Baileys Chocolates Salted Caramel Truffles, our favourite perfectly crisp milk chocolate shells that melt in your mouth that are filled with a soft caramel centre with a hint of Baileys.

Here’s how to whip up this impressive dessert…

Salted caramel meringue cake recipe

Ingredients

To make this utterly delicious dessert, you’ll need:

For the cake:

140g Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts

4 large egg whites

250g (9oz) caster sugar

A few drops of vanilla extract

½ tsp white wine vinegar

For the filling:

300ml (½ pint) whipping or pouring double cream, whipped

50ml Baileys original Irish cream

Icing sugar, for dusting

18 Baileys Chocolates Salted Caramel Truffles: 6 chopped, 8 for the topping, and 4 to melt with a splash of water

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/gas 5. Grease two 20cm sandwich tins and then line each bass with non-stick baking parchment. Whisk the egg whites until stiff. Add the sugar (a teaspoonful at a time), whisking well between each addition. You’ll need to whisk until the mixture is very stiff, stands in peaks, and all the sugar has been added. Whisk in the vanilla extract and wine vinegar, then fold in the hazelnuts. Divide the mixture between the tins and level the surface out with a palette knife. Bake for 30–40 minutes. The top of the meringue should be crisp and the inside soft. Once baked, turn inside out of the tins and leave to cool on a wire rack. To make the filling, whisk the cream until it’s thick, before adding in the Baileys Irish Cream. Fold the chopped Baileys Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles into mixture. Use about two-thirds to sandwich the meringues together, scatter on the remaining Truffles and drizzle on the melted truffles over the top. All that’s left to do is enjoy!

