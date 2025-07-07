Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paul Hollywood's mouth-watering Eton Mess recipe
Eton mess decorated with berries and small meringues© Haarala Hamilton

The Great British Bake Off judge’s new book features seasonal sweat and savory bakes to enjoy throughout the year, including some indulgent summer fruit delights

120 min
medium
By: Paul Hollywood
Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood is best known for his role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off and has been a mainstay on our screens since 2010. In his tenth book, Celebrate, the famous baker, who began his career at his father's bakery in Cheshire as a teenager, takes us through his favourite seasonal bakes, from asparagus tarts in spring, to stone fruits, apples and pears in Autumn. 

Paul, who lives with his second wife Melissa Spalding in Kent, was appointed an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for his services to baking and broadcasting. 

Drip cake with vanilla buttercream topped with strawberry jam and fruits© Haarala Hamilton
Paul Hollywood’s Celebrate, with photography by Haarala Hamilton, published by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced at £26

This is ideal for a summer gathering, and it’s easy to double up the quantities. Every element is delicious and the meringue kisses on top make it feel extra special. Traditionally, Eton mess is made only with strawberries, but it’s a fantastic way to showcase any summer soft fruits.

Ingredients

Meringues
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 120 g of caster sugar
Mess
  • 600 g of strawberries (hulled)
  • 2 tbsp of icing sugar
  • 400 ml of double cream
  • 200 g of thick Greek yoguhrt
  • 200 g of other summer berries (such as halved raspberries, redcurrants, blueberries)

Method

1

Begin by making the meringues. Heat your oven to 110°C/100°C Fan/ Gas ¼ and line a large baking sheet with baking paper.

2

Put the egg whites into a large, clean bowl and beat with a hand-held electric whisk to stiff peaks.Gradually whisk in the caster sugar a little at a time, beating well after each addition. When all thesugar is incorporated the meringue should be shiny and thick enough to hold a stiff peak.

 

3

Place 4 large dollops of meringue on the lined baking sheet, leaving space in between. Put theremaining meringue into a piping bag fitted with a 1cm star nozzle and pipe into tiny stars on thepaper.

4

Slide the tray onto the bottom shelf of your oven and bake for 1 hour, or until the meringues peel awayfrom the paper easily. Leave to cool on the tray placed on a wire rack.

5

For the mess, put 200g of the strawberries into a food processor with ½ tbsp icing sugar and pulse to a smooth purée. Halve or quarter the remaining strawberries into bite-sized pieces.

 

6

In a large bowl, whip the cream with the remaining 1½ tbsp icing sugar until the mixture forms soft peaks. Fold in the Greek yoghurt.

7

To assemble, crumble the large meringues and add them to the cream with the remaining strawberriesand your other chosen berries, saving a few to finish. Gently fold the crushed meringues and fruitthrough the cream, then add the strawberry purée and swirl through.

 

8

Divide the Eton mess between 6 serving glasses and top with the tiny meringue stars and a few berries to serve.

