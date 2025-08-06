Urgent recall issued for popular nut butter amid 'metal ball bearing' choking risks

An urgent product recall has been issued today for a highly popular nut butter being sold in the UK, after it was found that it may be 'unsafe to eat'.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released a statement urging the recalls of the Cacao Double Nut Butter, by organic-forward Gloucestershire-based company Daylesford Organic, over concerns that the product may contain pieces of metal.

The official alert from the FSA cites a "physical contamination risk in the product", and adds: "This product may contain metal ball bearings, which presents a choking hazard and makes it unsafe to eat."

It also specifies that the products being recalled are from the batch number 230625, with a best before date of February 2027.

What does the company advise consumers to do?

In the alert, the FSA suggests that, if you have bought the recalled product, avoid eating it entirely and return it to the store, claiming a full refund.

Daylseford Organic has issued a recall notice to all of its customers, explaining the issue at hand and advising them what to do if they've purchased the product.

Why are products recalled?

According to the FSA website, these types of measures are taken "if there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold".

Products can either be 'withdrawn', which means that they're just taken off the shelves in stores, or 'recalled', such as in this instance, where customers are asked to return the product entirely.

The statement continues: "The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

"In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."

A similar product recall was also issued today

Earlier in the day, the FSA released a separate product recall notice for a range of chocolate bars being sold in the UK, after the potential risk of life-threatening allergic reactions was brought to light.

Consumers and food businesses have been instructed to check whether various Dubai-style chocolate bars, which have been TikTok-viral for a few months now, contain any undeclared peanuts or other nuts, other than pistachios, which are not mentioned in the ingredients.