Zara Tindall's 'muscle-building' breakfast she's had every day for 10 years

She may be an Olympic athlete and a style icon, but the thing we've always loved most about Zara Tindall is how down-to-earth she is.

Given that she's proven to be one of the most relatable members of the royal family, it's no surprise that many elements of her diet are just like ours.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Zara opened up about her daily dietary routine

A little while back, Zara gave royal watchers some insight into her daily dietary routine, and her breakfast especially stood out as something that's not only incredibly common, but also wonderfully healthy.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine back in 2015, shortly after the birth of her daughter Mia, Princess Anne's daughter spoke about how she fits her food and fitness around her family life.

Zara said: "For breakfast, I'll eat something like Greek yoghurt with honey, a piece of fruit, or toast."

A quick and simple, but nutritious, breakfast is essential when you've got a newborn to look after, and it doesn't get much easier than Greek yoghurt with a couple of toppings.

Greek yoghurt is a healthy breakfast choice

Faye James, HELLO!'s Senior Editor, who is also a registered nutritionist and author of The Perimenopause Plan, is an advocate of the breakfast.

© Getty Images Greek yoghurt is a healthy breakfast option

"Greek yoghurt is a fantastic way to start the day," she says. "It's packed with protein, which helps keep you fuller for longer and supports lean muscle mass, especially important for women as they age. It also contains probiotics, which are brilliant for gut health, and calcium for strong bones."

According to Faye, the benefits of Greek yoghurt beyond its nutritional value have also made it a staple.

© Getty Images Greek yoghurt breakfasts are just as versatile as they are nutritious

"It's quick, versatile and pairs beautifully with fruit, honey, nuts or seeds, making it easy to personalise and balance," she adds. "You're getting protein, healthy fats and fibre in one simple bowl.

"For someone with a busy lifestyle like Zara, it's a smart, fuss-free option that nourishes and satisfies."

Zara Tindall's daily diet

Elsewhere in the interview, the Olympic equestrian shared what she eats for her other meals, including a similarly easy-to-prepare lunch.

"Lunch is quick and simple, like soup and a sandwich or eggs and toast," Zara revealed. "I don't diet, but I try to eat well and not to eat too many carbohydrates or sugary things."