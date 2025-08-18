Sydney's top restaurants you can't miss

Sydney’s dining scene is the city’s greatest achievement, featuring a lineup of refined bistros, secret spice spots, sunlit terraces, and sleek waterfront restaurants.

Here are my four essential stops, each offering an excellent mix of food, atmosphere, and service.

L’Heritage, Mosman (French)

I arrived at L’Heritage on a rainy evening in Mosman; it was a night that called for something warm and indulgent. Stepping inside felt like entering a quaint Paris salon. The leather banquettes had a beautiful patina, linen-draped tables flickered with candlelight, and mirrors adorned the walls. A cordial maître d’ in pressed wool greeted me with a nod that felt welcoming.

Cuisine: I started with onion soup, its dark and fragrant broth reminiscent of polished mahogany, topped with a bubbling gruyère crust that crunched under my spoon. Next came the soufflé, light and airy, practically dissolving if stared at too long.

Then it was time for the steak frites, featuring a bone-in rib-eye glistening with jus. Its smoky crust gave way to a rosy, sea-salt flecked interior. The twice-fried pommes frites were delicate enough to disappear on the palate yet salty enough to be delightful. For dessert, I enjoyed a molten fondant au chocolat that oozed smooth ganache, finishing the meal beautifully.

L'Heritage in Mosman is refined French at its best

Atmosphere.:The dining room radiated quiet assurance. Couples leaned in over their wine glasses, while a solo diner at the bar seemed to absorb the atmosphere. Soft Balzac readings played from a hidden radio, and coats hung on wrought-iron racks, small details that evoked leisurely afternoons in Montmartre.

Service: The service here is artfully unobtrusive. Plates arrived warm, water glasses were refilled without fuss, and wines were introduced softly. My waiter knew my Bordeaux by name and spoke of its tannins like it was a cherished family recipe. There was no rush, just perfect timing that let the food shine.

Address: Building 7B, Chowder Bay Road, Mosman NSW 2088

Opening Hours: Wednesday–Sunday: 11:30 AM–3:30 PM & 5:00 PM–10:00 PM

Monday–Tuesday: Closed

Bar & Bazaar, Brookvale (Indian)

In Brookvale’s industrial area, you wouldn’t expect fine Indian cuisine, but Bar & Bazaar has transformed a warehouse into Sydney’s boldest spice destination.

Cuisine: I started with Sydney Rock Oysters in a tamarind-curry-leaf mignonette, sharp and sweet. Next were kulcha flatbreads sprinkled with nigella seeds, served with whipped butter and potato filling. The Pepper Fry Mushrooms followed, meaty caps covered in confit garlic, saltbush, and fresh chilies.

Then came the Champaran Mutton, goat slow-cooked with spices and garlic confit, so tender it fell apart easily. The Prawn Gassi was bathed in a tamarind-coconut sauce with chili and curry leaves, balanced by a citrus touch. I finished with Raj Kachori, lentil shells filled with black chickpeas and sweet yogurt, a perfect blend of textures and temperatures.

© Bar & Bazaar The food at Bar & Bazaar is the best elevated Indian I've had

Atmosphere: Inside, exposed brick and iron beams created an airy feel, while copper lanterns bathed the space in warm light. Laughter echoed across communal tables. The lively sounds of cutlery and chatter created a vibrant atmosphere, like being immersed in India’s colorful markets.

Service: Our server expertly guided the meal, timing my tamarind margarita perfectly with the spicy dishes. He offered cooling raita before the heat set in. Bartenders behind the copper bar crafted spiced cocktails with skill, each sip reshaping my cocktail experience.

Address: 10 Orchard Road, Brookvale NSW 2100

Opening Hours: Wednesday–Thursday: 5:00 PM–Late

Friday–Saturday: 12:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:00 PM–Late . Sunday: 5:00 PM–Late

Ezra, Potts Point (Eastern Mediterranean)

On a warm Friday night, I visited Ezra, a bright spot above Challis Avenue, where bougainvillea cascaded over arched doorways like nature’s chandelier.

Cuisine: Brunch here was filled with delightful surprises. Fresh hummus topped with crispy fried chickpeas crackled delightfully. Hazelnut muhammara, decorated with pomegranate seeds, was a perfect blend of smoky and sweet. Whipped cod-roe ikra arrived silky and briny beside charred eggplant. Raw bluefin tuna soaked in buttermilk and beetroot horseradish delivered a unique flavor mix that lingered in my mind. The standout was the slow-roasted lamb, the best I've ever tasted, so tender and flavorful. Each dish seemed to say, “Stay a little longer.”

Atmosphere: Ezra’s interior mixes easy elegance with bohemian flair. Moroccan rugs adorned sunlit floors. Tables featured hand-blown glassware, and jasmine climbed the pillars like an eager guest. The atmosphere was lively, with friends sharing plates and digital nomads working away at their laptops, while children chased the last bits of sunlight.

Service: The staff treated me as if I were a returning guest, even though it was my first visit. My server remembered my preference for something "bright and zesty" and offered a side of verjus-dressed butter lettuce promptly. Water was refilled with a smile, and plates were cleared quickly. It felt generous without being overwhelming—a rare find.

Address: Shop 1, 3 Kellett Street, Potts Point NSW 2011

Opening Hours: Monday–Thursday: 5:30 PM–Late. Friday–Sunday: 12:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–Late

L’amare, Barangaroo (Italian)

In Barangaroo’s refined setting, L’amare presents a showcase of Italian cuisine with panoramic windows framing Darling Harbour like a stunning painting.

Cuisine: I chose the $135pp Chef’s Menu, a communal feast. It started with focaccia and La Stella buffalo mozzarella, paired with puntarelle and anchovy-tinged bagna cauda. This was followed by Stone Axe Wagyu roast beef tonnato, each slice dressed in tuna sauce, capers, and pine nuts. Fresh pasta shells filled with Fraser Island spanner crab, bottarga, and basil shone like spun silk. The Cotoletta alla Milanese arrived crispy and golden, while the rosemary-laced grissini crumb crunched under the fork. We finished with Bronte pistachio gelato, infused with mandarin olive oil and vibrant citrus zest.

L'Amare is swanky Italian at its best

Atmosphere: Tables were set with crisp white linens, and warm light spilled from overhead pendants. The soft sounds of conversation mingled with the clink of glasses. Behind me, the harbor lights sparkled on the water; in front of me, the kitchen hummed with chefs moving gracefully.

Service: Here, service balances precision and warmth. My waiter, calm and knowledgeable, described each dish with love, as if recalling recipes from his grandmother’s village. The wine pairings flowed smoothly, a citrusy Verdicchio to cleanse the palate, followed by a rich Nebbiolo that complemented the ossobuco beautifully. Every cue for timing was immaculate, and every request was anticipated.

Address: Level 1, Crown Sydney, 1 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Opening Hours: Monday–Sunday: Lunch: 12:00 PM–2:30 PM (Mon & Wed–Sun) Dinner: 5:30 PM–Midnight (Mon–Thu & Sun); 5:30 PM–1:00 AM (Fri–Sat)