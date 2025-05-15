Louis Vuitton's elegant Michelin-starred restaurant returns to Saint-Tropez in full colour

If you're heading to Saint-Tropez this summer, be sure to experience dining al fresco at Louis Vuitton's ephemeral restaurant. Awarded its first Michelin star last year, the summer pop-up by Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric is as much about exquisite cuisine and delectable pastries as it is fabulous tableware.

Tucked away in the courtyard of the elegant White 1921 Hotel, just steps from the brand’s French Riviera boutique, the 40-seat open-air restaurant reopened for its third consecutive year on Thursday.

Normandy natives Donckele and Frédéric, renowned for their collaboration at Cheval Blanc Paris, return with an updated menu featuring a mix of Mediterranean and global dishes, as well as indulgent desserts.

Expect the likes of Wagyu beef in an aromatic bouillon, silky marbled tomatoes and ravioli filled with girolles, and grilled bluetail lobster elevated by a shiso-infused sauce. Meanwhile, rhubarb vacherin, hazelnut meringue and lemon sorbet are on offer for those with a sweet tooth.

With Donckele celebrated as the youngest chef to earn three Michelin stars and Frédéric known for crafting Louis Vuitton’s iconic chocolate creations, it's a culinary experience not to be missed.

This season, bright and refreshing florals are the theme, reminiscent of the Maison's 2025 Women’s Resort Collection. Guests will dine on Louis Vuitton’s enchanting Constellation tableware collection made from the finest Limoges porcelain, with the ambiance set by softly glowing bell lamps designed by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, alongside vibrant lanterns by Zanellato/Bortotto. Naturally, the iconic LV monogram graces every detail, right down to the desserts.

The Saint-Tropez pop-up follows the first Café and Restaurant Louis Vuitton, which debuted in 2020 in Osaka. The brand has since launched dining destinations across the world from London to New York to Doha, with Donckele and Frédéric mentoring local talent.

"The Louis Vuitton Culinary Community allows us to align the Louis Vuitton hospitality offering while still encouraging the chefs to flourish according to their own skills and creativity," says Frédéric.

Donckele added: “We are dedicated to bringing customers a relaxed Louis Vuitton culinary experience - whether in Saint-Tropez or any other destination around the world. Maxime and I are excited about the season ahead as we build upon everything that makes this restaurant so unique."