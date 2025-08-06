I'm a nutrition expert - and here’s what I order from the top fast-food restaurants

Fast food often gets a bad rap, and for good reason. It is typically high in sodium, saturated fat and added sugars, and low in fibre and essential nutrients. But let's be honest: life gets busy. Whether you are rushing between school drop-offs and meetings or on a long road trip, there are times when a drive-thru meal is simply the most practical option.

As a nutritionist, I am often asked: "What do you order when there are no healthy choices around?" My answer is simple: you do the best you can with what is available. There are smarter, more balanced options at most major chains, and you do not have to sacrifice flavour to make better choices.

How to build a better fast-food meal

Before diving into the menus, it is helpful to keep a few guiding principles in mind. Look for meals that contain a source of lean protein, some fibre (usually from vegetables or whole grains), and limit added sugars and deep-fried items where possible. Portion size also matters. Upsizing may seem like good value, but it is rarely good for your waistline or energy levels.

What I order from popular fast-food chains

Here are my go-to menu picks from some of the most well-known fast-food spots, balancing convenience with nutritional value.

McDonald’s

Grilled chicken wrap with no mayo, side garden salad, and a small flat white.This meal offers protein, fibre and some greens without the excess calories of fries or sugary sauces. The wrap is satisfying, especially when paired with a salad and a coffee for a little boost

Calories: 360 kcal

Five Guys

Bunless cheeseburger bowl with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and mushrooms.This customisable option allows you to enjoy all the satisfaction of a classic burger without the heavy carbs. High in protein, low in sugar and surprisingly filling.

Calories: 450 kcal

Subway

Six-inch wholegrain turkey breast sub with extra salad, no cheese, and a light drizzle of olive oil and vinegar.The salad bulk adds volume and nutrients, while the lean protein keeps you fuller longer. Skip the sauces and cheese to keep saturated fat and sugar low.

Calories: 410 kcal

Pret A Manger

Miso salmon Super Plate (to share) which features roasted salmon, avocado, black rice and quinoa, edamame, broccoli, chilli aubergine, pickled cabbage and carrotThese plates are protein-packed and filling by design.

Calories: 761 kcal (eat half only)

Leon

Chargrilled chicken aioli hot box with brown rice and slaw.This hot box is rich in lean protein and whole grains, with fermented slaw adding gut-friendly benefits. The aioli brings flavour without overwhelming the dish.

Calories: 460 kcal

Itsu or Wasabi (sushi chains)

Salmon sashimi box with edamame and miso soup.A well-rounded light meal rich in protein, omega-3s and plant fibre. Edamame is full of nutrients, and miso provides gut-loving fermented benefits.

Calories: 360 kcal

When only a burger and fries will do

Sometimes, you just want the classic. And that is okay. One indulgent meal will not undo a week of healthy habits. In those moments, I suggest enjoying your meal mindfully, slowing down, and savouring every bite. Then, at your next meal, get back to balance with vegetables, water and movement.

Fast food does not have to derail your health goals. With a few small tweaks and smarter choices, you can make even the most processed menus work for you. And by giving yourself permission to eat these meals occasionally without guilt, you maintain a healthier relationship with food overall.

Because at the end of the day, wellness is not about perfection. It is about consistency, balance and making the best possible choice in the moment you are in.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.