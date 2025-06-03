This Instagrammable restaurant is home to London’s chicest rooftop terrace

The jury is still out on whether Yasmin - an Istanbul-inspired rooftop restaurant and bar in London’s bustling Soho district - is better during the day or night.

At lunch time, the chic wrap-around terrace floods with sunlight while offering panoramic views of the capital. But after dark, it becomes a vibrant hub of quirky small plates, speciality cocktails and revelry - mood lighting included.

Perched on the sixth floor of member’s club 1 Warwick by Maslow's, the swanky eatery boasts pink velvet seating, marble-topped tables and floor-to-ceiling windows, all designed by the architects and ceramicists at interior studio Fettle.

On the intimate roof terrace, you’ll find lush greenery, rattan chairs and breathtaking views of central London, perfect for dining and drinking alike.

The seasonal small plates and elegant cocktail menus are curated by Executive Chef Tom Cenci, who oversees the kitchen at 1 Warwick’s ground floor restaurant, Nessa.

Start off with the likes of colossal olives and lamb shawarma croquettes, paired with one of Yasmin’s eight signature cocktails - or the mixologists are happy to create something bespoke based on your fancy.

For seconds, indulge in chicken shish, adana lamb kebab or Yasmin’s special baharat duck skewers with orange and saffron mayo.

You might want to drink your dessert in the form of an espresso martini, or there’s baklava if you’re feeling traditional.

Yasmin's menu, at a glance Lamb shawarma croquettes

Whipped sheep’s cheese with hot honey

Aubergine ezme

Chicken shish

Adana lamb kebab

Baharat duck skewer



Alongside restaurant service, Yasmin also hosts private events, with availability throughout the week.

From intimate private dinners and birthday celebrations, to corporate parties and breakfast engagements, you can choose between semi-private or exclusive hire options.

The West Terrace, which is a semi-private outdoor space, accommodates up to 40 guests for drinks and canapés - or up to 20 guests for a sit-down meal.

For larger occasions, the entire rooftop space is available for exclusive hire, offering room for up to 120 standing guests and full access to both the terrace and restaurant.

Private events also include a dedicated events team from Maslow’s, the owners of Yasmin and a collection of thoughtfully designed members’ houses in London’s vibrant Fitzrovia and Soho districts.

For private event bookings, please visit: www.maslows.com/private-hire.

