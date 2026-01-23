Grand Duchess Stephanie marks royal first alongside Grand Duke for audience with the Pope

Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg achieved a royal first on Friday as she joined her husband Grand Duke Guillaume for a private audience with Pope Leo XIV.

The couple today met with the Pontiff at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, joined by their young children, Prince Charles, five, and Prince François, two. The Grand Duchess became the First Lady in October when the Grand Duke ascended the throne following Grand Duke Henri's abdication.

It meant that she was today able to make her "privilège du blanc" ("the privilege of the white") debut, becoming one of the few royal women allowed to wear white to meet with the Pope.

Stephanie, 41, was seen in a traditional white lace mantilla and midi dress, while her husband, the Duke wore a smart black suit and red tie. After arriving via taxi, the pair held a private conversation with the Pope before posing for photographs and looking at a laptop.

Why was Grand Duchess Stephanie allowed to wear white?

Grand Duchess Stephanie is one of the very few royal women granted the privilege to wear white for a formal meeting with the Pope, as she is the consort of a Catholic country. Currently, seven royal women are granted the honour: Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Marina of Naples, as well as the Grand Duchess. Two former queens, Queen Paolo of Belgium and Queen Sofia of Spain, are also granted the honour. Usually, the look is also accompanied by a lace veil.

Queen Victoria Eugenia of Spain was said to have been the first royal woman to exercise this right during a private audience with Pope Pius XI in November 1923. The strict dress code means most royal women wear black to meet the Pope, so being seen in white is very rare.

For example, Queen Camilla was seen in an all-black ensemble and a veil during her historic state visit to the country in October with King Charles, adhering to the same dress code during a private meeting with the late Pope Francis at the Vatican in April. The 'blanc' privilege was previously held by Stephanie's mother-in-law, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

A new era for Luxembourg

In October, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abdicated the throne in favour of his son, formerly known as Prince Guillaume. It marked the European state's first change of monarch in 25 years.

Grand Duke Henri ascended the throne in 2000 after becoming heir apparent when he was just nine years old, following the abdication of his grandmother, Grand Duchess Charlotte.

In 2012, Duke Guillaume wed Stephanie de Lannoy, who belongs to the House of Lannoy, a Belgian noble family, and is the eighth child of Count Philippe de Lannoy and the late Countess Alix de Lannoy. The Luxembourg royal family lives together at Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg. The new Duke, Guillaume, also has four siblings: Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.