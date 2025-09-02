Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A taste of royalty: See what Kate, Meghan and more ate on their wedding days
A taste of royalty: See what Kate, Meghan and more ate on their wedding days

A taste of royalty: See what Kate, Meghan and more ate on their wedding days

From cakes to canapés, feast your eyes on the royal wedding menus that generations of royals chose for their special days

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey following their marriage ceremony, on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The Archbishop of Canterbury conducted the service which was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding and street parties are being held throughout the UK. (Photo by David Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Is there anything like the splendour of a royal wedding? We love seeing how these illustrious events have changed throughout history, honouring tradition while also adding some unique modern touches. And what better way to reminisce than through the iconic wedding menus featured at these unforgettable occasions?

From traditional British fare, like the decadent seafood dish favoured by many modern couples, to the postwar homegrown menu at Queen Elizabeth II’s big day, here’s a sneak peek at the plates that have graced royal wedding tables through the ages.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: TRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson,Getty Images

Guests at the couple's reception enjoyed British seafood and decadent desserts

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Guests at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Buckingham Palace reception in 2011 enjoyed a three-course meal that showcased the best of British poultry, seafood, and produce. After a seafood course featuring English crab, Scottish salmon, and langoustines, guests dined on organic Scottish lamb served with Spring vegetables from then-Prince Charles’ Highgrove estate. Lastly, guests could choose between Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle, or chocolate parfait to conclude their delicious meal, accompanied by coffee or fresh mint tea.

prince harry meghan wedding© Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth hosted the couple's wedding, which skipped the traditional sit-down dinner

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Mark Flanagan, the head chef in charge of creating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding menu, focused the couple’s menu around British produce from the Home Counties and Windsor, which came into season shortly before the pair married in May 2018. Hosted by the Queen, the guests first dined on canapés like grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham and Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraîche. The Sussexes then incorporated casual elegance into their reception with a selection of bowl food that could be eaten standing up, such as pea and mint risotto, truffle oil and parmesan crisps, and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waving to a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, shortly after their wedding at Westminster Abbey, 20th November 1947. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's wedding featured her all-time favourite dessert

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

With Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip’s wedding taking place in 1947, the couple had a more modest menu that still honoured British traditional fare. In the Ball Supper Room at Buckingham Palace, guests enjoyed a starter of sole, followed by a main course of partridge casserole with green beans and potatoes. Guests ended the meal with Bombe Glacée Princess Elizabeth, an homage to the then-princess’ favourite dessert, featuring strawberries grown in the greenhouses at Windsor Castle.

princess beatrice edoardo wedding© Benjamin Wheeler

Beatrice's COVID-compliant wedding was still a royal affair

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi opted for a more intimate outdoor wedding in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2020, in accordance with government guidelines around COVID-19. The couple’s wedding menu still offered unmistakable royal decadence, featuring cured sea trout with capers, dill, and lemon, and a chorizo and ricotta salad with toasted quinoa and fillet steak. Their caterers also served a selection of canapés to their 14 guests, along with fine wines and champagne.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)© Getty

Eugenie and Jack's wedding menu was inspired by their global love story

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank took guests on a culinary trip around the world in 2018, serving special dishes from their travels that had special significance for them. Guests dined on Argentine beef in memory of Eugenie’s grandmother, Susan Barrantes, rice dishes from Nicaragua, where Jack proposed, and mini hamburgers from the United States, where the art gallery Eugenie directs, Hauser & Wirth, is based.

Guests were also served Swiss crêpes to represent Verbier, the ski resort town in the Alps where Eugenie and Jack first met. Rounding off this beautifully thought-out menu was the couple’s wedding cake, adorned with autumnal leaves crafted from sugar, in homage to Ivy Cottage, their first home together at Kensington Palace.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave after marrying in St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images© Getty

The wedding was planned by the Queen's cousin, the late Lady Elizabeth Shakerley

​ Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

For the reception of Lady Gabriella Windsor and the late Thomas Kingston in 2019, catering was organised by the Queen’s cousin, the late Lady Elizabeth Shakerley, a skilled party planner who has run the company Party Planners since 1960. Like the Sussexes, the couple opted to forgo a sit-down meal, opting for a selection of light dishes and canapés that guests enjoyed in the grand surroundings of Frogmore House. Guests were also served Bollinger champagne, which has held a Royal Warrant continuously since first awarded by Queen Victoria in 1884.

The couple’s wedding cake was created by Fiona Cairns, who also made the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s cake, and featured three tiers of fruit cake, Victoria sponge, and lemon Limoncello sponge.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 30: (NO SALES) In this handout image supplied by Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, England rugby captain Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips are pictured in Holyrood Abbey, Palace of Holyroodhouse after their marriage at Canonga© Getty

Zara and Mike's wedding was a stunning Scottish affair

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

With their reception taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2011, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall chose to incorporate the finest Scottish specialities into their wedding menu. Guests were served a crayfish cocktail starter, followed by a dish of locally grown venison. The meal was then rounded off with a dessert of chocolate fondant and strawberries

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 9: (EMBARGOED TILL 0001 BST MONDAY 11 APRIL 2005) TRH Prince Charles and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles pose with their children (L-R) Prince Harry, Prince William, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, in the white drawing room for the Official Wedding group photo following their earlier marriage at The Guildhall, at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England. (Photo by Hugo Bernand/ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images) © Getty Images

The current King and Queen had a classic British afternoon tea for their wedding feast

King Charles and Queen Camilla

At their low-key reception in Windsor in 2005, King Charles and Queen Camilla opted for a lighter option as opposed to a classic three-course meal, instead serving guests a classic British afternoon tea. The menu featured traditional favourites like smoked salmon, potted shrimp or roast venison sandwiches, alongside miniature scones with clotted cream and jam, glazed fudge and strawberry tartlets.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: Prince Edward And Sophie Rhys-jones On The Day Of Their Wedding. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Getty

The couple opted for a buffet-style reception with a range of delicious dishes

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

At their wedding in 1999, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, changed up the traditional sit-down affair by opting for a buffet-style reception. Inside the beautiful St George’s Hall, guests could pick from dishes like coulibiac (smoked haddock baked with rice and mushrooms in pastry), salmon en croute with spinach and pilaf rice, or beef stroganoff, accompanied by a selection of salads. Fresh raspberries and cream were then served for dessert.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family tiara© WireImage

Charles and Diana has a classic French-inspired menu

King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales

At their 1981 nuptials, King Charles and Princess Diana served a French-inspired menu, featuring a selection of classic decadent dishes made with British ingredients. Guests enjoyed brill doused with lobster sauce for their main courses, and Suprême de Volaille Princess de Galles, a chicken breast stuffed with lamb mousse, created in honour of the Princess of Wales. Alongside a selection of sides like butter beans, cream of corn, and new potatoes, guests were also served the quintessentially royal strawberries and clotted cream for dessert.

Princess Anne with Captain Mark Phillips on her wedding day, and Prince Edward and Lady Sarah Chatto© Getty

Princess Anne's wedding dessert was the product of a special competition

​ Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips’ wedding menu proved to be a unique affair; guests began the meal with lobster, followed by a dish of partridge on a bed of peas, an homage to Anne’s love of game and the exact meal served on her mother’s wedding day. For a refreshing dessert, guests tucked into Mint Royale ice cream, which was created as part of a special competition leading up to the royal wedding and later became a staple in dessert parlours nationwide.

