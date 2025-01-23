Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals' favourite London restaurants
Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals' favourite London restaurants
kate middleton in yellow over the top of a photo of dinner table© Getty

London restaurants where the royals love to eat - and one is just £22 per head

Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle, and more love to dine out in the big smoke

HELLO!
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When we picture a member of the royal family tucking into a delicious meal, we picture butler service in one of their palatial home surrounded by decadent dishes and champagne by the magnum. 

But the royal status of the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales doesn't stop them from grabbing a bite at a local restaurant. 

From the pub Kate where goes to meet her 'mum' friends to Princess Eugenie's date night spot with her husband Jack Brooksbank, join us in taking a step inside their go-to haunts when they want to dine out incognito.

1/8

outside view of pub© Instagram

The Hollywood Arms

Kate reportedly joined her fellow school mums for a meet and greet at the Chelsea pub, shortly after Princess Charlotte started at Thomas' school in Battersea. 

The Hollywood Arms, which features a January set menu at £22 per head, was once frequented by Prince Harry, serves lazy weekend brunches and Sunday roasts. It even has its own gin and cocktail lounge, the Boulevard Bar which can be used for private hire.

2/8

restaurant with table facing bifolding doors© Restaurant Story

Restaurant Story, Bermondsey

Princess Beatrice was one step ahead of the game in 2013 when she dined at the restaurant that would earn itself a Michelin star five months later. The restaurant, built on the site of a former toilet block on trendy Bermondsey's Tooley Street is understated but stylish with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open kitchen.

The food is imaginative and experimental and aims to tell the chef-owner Tom Sellers' life story through the dishes. One of the creative signature dishes, Bread and Dripping, always gets diners talking. An edible beef dripping candle is lit at the table and served with bread to mop up the melted 'wax'. The 'three bears porridge' dessert is a charming, innovative trio of bowls of hot oats – one too sweet, one too salty and one just right. An impressive wine list and stellar service complete the special fine dining experience.

3/8

lit up bar in restaurant© Quaglino's

Quaglino's

After Quaglino's hosted the late Queen following her coronation in 1952 it instantly became a hit. Having undergone several facelifts since then, it has remained on top of its game and is still one of the most popular London restaurants among the rich and famous.

4/8

Blue Bird restaurant on Kings Road Chelsea exterior© Alamy

Bluebird, Chelsea

A hit with all of the Middletons, Kate has been snapped at Bluebird Chelsea on several occasions. She's previously even been seen dining outside with her mother, Carole, and sister, Pippa. The menu consists of classic dishes like steak, burgers, and fish and chips.

5/8

restaurant with banquette seating and tables© Alamy

Chucs Restaurant

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted dining at Italian restaurant Chucs in January 2019 with Deputy Communications Secretary Christian Jones. There are four locations throughout London, but Meghan dined at the Notting Hill restaurant where the menu includes dishes such as pasta and risotto, pizzas and antipasti.

6/8

inside pub with long decorated table© The Princess of Wales/Instagram

The Princess of Wales, Primrose Hill

Pippa Middleton is usually seen out and about in south-west London - not far from where her sister Kate previously lived in Kensington Palace. It's easy to see why she ventured north of the river to The Princess in Primrose Hill. 

A host of famous faces including Harry Styles and Nick Grimshaw call this plush area of town home and have been spotted enjoying drinks here on a summer's evening. The recently refurbished pub retains its cosy feel despite there being three different bar areas.


7/8

dimly lit restaurant table with settings© Ixchel/Instagram

Ixchel, Mayfair

Zara Tindall loves this Mexican restaurant in Mayfair so much that she hosted a lavish Christmas party there last year. It was attended by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as some of the royal's closest friends. The menu features small plates of fresh white crab tostada and hand-dived scallops, as well as larger plates of 28-day aged Hereford ribeye or peanut mole for vegetarian Beatrice.

8/8

outside of restaurant with brick exterior and plants by grey door© Mount St/Instagram

Mount St. Restaurant, Mayfair

King Charles and Camilla were spotted tucking into a delicious array of food upon this restaurant's opening in 2022. A meal at Mount St. is truly an experience as not only is the finest food on offer but the opportunity to be surrounded by some of the most impressive artwork from the likes of Andy Warhol and Lucian Freud.

