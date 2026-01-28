King Charles' 1-ingredient lunch is a 'nourishing' millennial favourite

Though it has long been known that King Charles prefers to skip a meal at lunchtimes, even being confirmed in a list of facts released by Clarence House to mark his 70th birthday in 2018, it seems that he has finally decided to make a U-turn.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the King has begun to eat lunch, having previously viewed it as a luxury that his time did not allow. Following the advice of his wife, confidants and doctors, he has reluctantly started to have a meal in the middle of the day.

© Getty Images King Charles has traditionally skipped lunch

Most importantly, the 77-year-old is known to be a picky eater, mostly preferring food grown at Highgrove and only opting for the healthiest food he can get. Funnily enough, his choice is an incredibly trendy one, especially with millennials.

The publication reported that King Charles now takes half of an avocado with his lunch to keep him energised for the second half of the day, which is especially vital when recovering from an illness. Though it's particularly popular to have it on toast, or in a salad, the monarch seems to prefer eating it on its own!

In a list of 70 facts released by Clarence House to commemorate the King's (at the time, Prince Charles) 70th birthday in 2018, number 20 on the list was: "The Prince does not eat lunch," with no explanation. It seems that, as his health condition has changed, he has had to change his approach to eating to better fuel him for his busy working royal life.

Why King Charles' lunch is a healthy one

BANT-registered nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green spoke exclusively to HELLO! explaining to us why, despite being rather small, it can be a healthy choice of lunch.

"An avocado might sound a bit minimal, but it’s actually very nourishing," she begins. "It’s full of monounsaturated fats that support heart health, hormone balance and satiety, so it keeps you feeling satisfied rather than peckish an hour later."

If it still sounds a little plain for you, there's a couple of ways to jazz it up a little without going too far. "If you want to make it a bit more lunch-like, a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of salt make a big difference," the nutritionist adds.

© Getty Images Avocados are a healthy and versatile lunch food

"Or, you can add something simple like eggs, smoked fish or a slice of sourdough to keep it balanced without it feeling like a lot of effort," she concluded. It's a simple, versatile ingredient that is very easy to turn into a fulfilling lunch!