Exclusive: King Charles' 'very specific' favourite biscuits he has specially made

Nestled deep in the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands, the village of Aberlour in Speyside stands out for many reasons. Speckled with whimsical storybook cottages and home to some of the most iconic whiskey distilleries, the area has plenty to shout about. But one sniff of the air and its true crown jewel is revealed. Deliciously thick with the smell of baking biscuits, the lush green landscape is cloaked in the aroma of Walker's shortbread, a family business that has stood the test of time for over 125 years - and one that has some very famous blue-blooded fans.

The Walkers' headquarters keeps watch over the sleepy village in a grand house fit for the current king. Aberlour House was once the junior school of Gordonstoun School, King Charles' alma mater. While it now acts as the offices for the brains behind the shortbread biscuit, its tartan carpeted halls formerly saw the king learn and develop as a young boy. Perhaps it came as no surprise to the brand that Charles would grow up to become a big fan of its produce and has been back to visit the site many times.

'Something small, but indulgent'

At the helm of today's business, one of the Walker family's fourth generation, Bryony Walker, revealed the King's particular taste when it comes to sweet and savoury treats. During a visit to Aberlour, she shared her memories of meeting with Charles and told HELLO!: "The King has his very specific favourite biscuits. There are even biscuits that we don't make anymore that he would occasionally request, and so we might make a special run for him.

Bryony continued explaining her experience of witnessing the King's sweet tooth in action: "He really likes savoury biscuits. But I once met him, and he ate one of our delicious chocolate-covered ginger biscuits. So I know that he also likes something small, but indulgent and very high quality. I know that he looks for different things like that."

A biscuit steeped in royal history

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Aberlour House in 2001

The Walkers and the royal family share more than just similar palettes. The brand's history is dotted with royal visits and affiliations, including a Royal Warrant for shortbread and oatcakes first awarded by Queen Elizabeth II and then carried over by her son, King Charles. While sitting around a beautiful dark oak table in a decadent sitting room adorned with awards and relics from the past, HELLO! was shown a visitor's book dating back to the 80s with signatures from Charles and Camilla during a visit to the HQ.

"I think they like our history and our heritage and the fact that we've done it for a very long time," Bryony surmised when asked why she thought the Royals had chosen to champion Walkers above other confectionery businesses. "They look for quality products that are made of real ingredients, and they really look for that good quality, delicious eat. Even the royal family are looking for a treat now and again!"

© PA Images via Getty Images The royal couple signed the visitor's book whilst there and chatted with staff

Aberlour House has seen the King pass through its halls more than once, as a boy and as a working royal. Remembering his visit, Walker's staff members laughed when they said the king noted how much warmer the new HQ building was compared to that of its former life as a schoolhouse. The King was in Aberlour in 2001 with his wife Camilla to open a new Walker's factory that sits at the estate's gates at the bottom of the hill.

© Getty Images The Walkers shortbread factory is in Aberlour, Speyside in the Scottish Highlands

© Getty Images The brand is most famous for its decadent shortbread fingers

Pointing to a plaque on the wall that bore the titles of the King when he was visiting Scotland (as a prince at the time) - the Duke of Rothesay - it was noted with pride that he had come and spent time there, speaking with the staff and greeting each member individually. With a smile, Bryony said: "We have lots of shared values with them [Royals] as a business as well as a product which they love. We're so, so proud to have that sort of association with the royal family over the years."