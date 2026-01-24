King Charles' bizarre breakfast 'instruction' that baffled royal chef

The King is known for being particular when it comes to his food, and this one breakfast rule about the number of fruits he has confused even his staff

ABERDARON, WALES - JULY 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is served fish and chips in Aberdaron during a visit to the Welsh Village on July 5, 2016 in Aberdaron, United Kingdom. The Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on the second day of their annual visit to Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
King Charles is known for being an especially picky eater, known for being fussy about his eggs, rarely eating lunch, and for his rather strange rules during state banquets. In fact, sometimes he has been so specific that he has confused his own staff!

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, often speaks about his experiences working with the family, from the cakes he cooked for the late Queen, to the breakfast that Princess Diana began to eat every day after a single trip

PENRITH, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 06: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales tastes some Cheese called, Love Ewe as he marks the 50th anniversary of Tebay Services on April 06, 2022 in Penrith, Cumbria, United Kingdom. His Royal Highness toured Tebay Services, meeting with apprentices taking part on the butchery training scheme, visiting the cheese section, the lifestyle section and met a local producer of wool, before unveiling a plaque to commemorate his visit and celebrating Tebay Services 50th anniversary. (Photo by Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
King Charles is known to be fussy about his food

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Kitchen, he recounted his experience of serving the King, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, his breakfast.

Darren explained that King Charles enjoys fruit picked from his garden at home in Highgrove, but that plums are his favourite, and that he specifically takes two alongside his breakfast.

“The instruction was to put two plums and a little juice into the bowl, and send it in to him for breakfast,” the royal chef explained. "I’d send in two plums and he would take one so it would come back out after breakfast, and I’d put the other plum back into the jar and save it."

After noticing that there was always only one left, Darren decided to make a small change. "One morning I thought, 'Okay he only eats one for breakfast, so I only put one plum into the bowl and sent it out into the dining room," he shared.

However, things didn't go as planned! "The attending (waiter) came through and said, ‘Can His Royal Highness have two please?’ So I had to keep sending two in every morning," the royal chef laughed.

Plums are a healthy fruit for breakfast

According to BANT-registered nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green, the King's choice of breakfast food is a brilliant one. "They're a good source of vitamin C, which supports the immune system and skin health," she told us at HELLO!, "and they're rich in polyphenols that are great for gut and heart health.

Plums are a great breakfast fruit© Getty Images
Plums are a great breakfast fruit

On why they're specifically good to have at breakfast, she adds: "They also contain natural sorbitol, which can gently get digestion moving first thing in the morning, a welcome bonus if things feel a bit sluggish. 

"At breakfast they work really well because they give a light lift in energy without feeling heavy, and they’re especially good alongside something like Greek yoghurt, where the protein and fats help keep blood sugar steady rather than it all hitting at once," she concludes.

