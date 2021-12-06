WATCH: Baker Claire Ptak gives inside look at the making of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding cake
There may be no royal wedding buzz right now, but that doesn't stop us from looking back at all the amazing cakes – and particularly handy if you're looking for some inspiration for your own big day.
Royal fans have marvelled at numerous stunning bakes over the years, from the Queen and Prince Philip's incredible 9ft wedding cake to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's traditional tiered creation.
The talented bakers hand-selected by the brides and grooms have often shared the recipes so budding bakers can recreate the cakes at home. They have also been known to reveal behind-the-scenes preparations in the run-up to each royal wedding as the creators make the final finishing touches.
For all the keen foodies, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the most showstopping royal wedding cakes through the years…
