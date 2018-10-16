Princess Eugenie's royal wedding featured this exact same detail as Meghan and Kate Did you spot this?

It's not just Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding venue that was the same as Prince Harry and Meghan's! The 28-year-old also had another detail at her royal wedding that featured in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day - her cake stand!

The new Mr and Mrs Brooksbank presented their red velvet and chocolate cake, created by Sophie Cabot, on an ornate gold cake stand at their wedding reception. The same beautiful cake stand was also used to display Prince Harry and Meghan's lemon and elderflower cake at the royal wedding in May, with the couple opting for a non-traditional presentation of their seasonal cake from Claire Ptak.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's cake was presented a gold cake stand

Royal fans may also notice that the same cake stand was also used at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding back in 2011. While the couple served a traditional fruit cake created by Fiona Cairns at their daytime reception, they also gave a nod to William's childhood with their second cake, a chocolate tiffin cake produced by master chocolatier Barry Colenso.

Prince Harry and Meghan's cake was presented on the same stand

Princess Eugenie and Jack enlisted cake designer Sophie Cabot to create their stunning autumnal wedding cake, which was adorned with coloured leaves and ivy. The couple's delicious chocolate cake was served to their closest friends and family at their evening reception at Royal Lodge Windsor, with a photo shared by Sarah Ferguson's hair stylist showed a photo of the cake cut into tiny square pieces so everyone could taste the delicious creation.

Prince William and Kate used the same stand for their chocolate wedding cake

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sophie said she felt "very honoured" to have been given the task, and also opened up about her meetings with Eugenie and Jack at the beginning of the summer. "The couple were very relaxed, very comfortable. I got the feeling the cake was something they were very excited about. It was a fun meeting as well because I don't think it's every day you have a meeting about cake and you get to try cake."

