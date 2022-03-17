﻿
7 delicious St Patrick's Day cocktail recipes to get the celebrations started

You won't need the luck of the Irish to whip up these tasty tipples!

Let's get the celebrations started! Raise a toast this St Patrick's Day with our round-up of tasty and easy cocktail recipes. Featuring traditional Irish tipples such as Guinness Extra Stout and Feeney's Irish Cream liqueur, these cocktails will make a tasty addition to your St Patrick's Day festivities.

SEE: 6 delicious Irish recipes for your St Patrick's Day celebrations

Guinness Black Velvet Cocktail
 

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ flute champagne
  • ½ flute Guinness Extra Stout

METHOD

Pour the Guinness Extra Stout into a clean/ polished champagne flute. Top up the glass with champagne, being careful to ensure there is no overspill. The Guinness Black Velvet should have a good dark colour with a frothy head, resembling a Pint of Guinness.

The Feeney's Cream Breeze
 

INGREDIENTS

  • 20ml Feeney's Irish cream liqueur
  • 15ml Muldoon whiskey
  • 20ml stout syrup
  • A sprig of mint

METHOD

Mix ingredients in glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

South Side

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 parts BULLDOG Gin
  • 1 part Lemon Juice
  • 5 Mint Leaves
  • 0.75 parts Simple Syrup

 

METHOD

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass full of ice and garnish with a sprig of mint or rosemary.

GARNISH

Mint Sprig / Rosemary

That’s the Spirit
 

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
  • ½ oz. premium melon liqueur
  • 3-4 fresh mint leaves
  • ¼ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 ½ oz. fresh pineapple juice

METHOD

Muddle mint leaves and Crystal Head in a shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients then shake well. Strain and pour into a cocktail glass.

GARNISH

Sprig of fresh mint

The Stonewell and Gortinore honey twist
 

INGREDIENTS

  • 25ml stonewell cider
  • 35ml Gortinore whiskey
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 20ml honey syrup
  • 25ml soda water
  • mint
  • Absinthe spray

METHOD

Pour the whiskey, cider, lemon juice and honey syrup in a glass over ice.

Top with soda water, garnish with sprig of mint. Spray with absinthe spray.

The Teeling & Fentimans Pink Grapefruit Tonic

INGREDIENTS

  • 50ml Teeling Blended Irish Whiskey
  • 125ml Fentimans Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water

METHOD

Build in a highball with Plenty of ice and garnish with a sprig of Rosemary and a slice of fresh orange.

