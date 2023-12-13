5 extravagant alcoholic drinks ideal for bringing to a holiday party - loved by the HELLO! team

It's the most wonderful time of the year which means glasses are being topped up more regularly than normal as we find ourselves attending and hosting holiday parties galore. With so many drinks out there, it can get tricky knowing exactly what to buy for guests when invited to a get-together, and harder still, what to buy to please the masses when hosting. Here at HELLO!, we've put a number of stand-out alcoholic beverages to the test and rounded up our favorite seven bottles that we think are both worthy of drinking and giving as gifts. We hope this helps inspire your holiday drinks shopping, and that you enjoy them just as much as we did.

How we chose which drinks to include

We had the difficult task of trying a number of different alcoholic beverages among the team, to decide which ones were fit for a festive gathering, big or small. We have chosen the ones that we all agreed on, and each member of the team chose their favorite to add to this guide. These hand-picked drinks also show we have similar drinking tastes and all enjoy high-quality alcohol, and are willing to pay a little bit more for the perfect tipple. This is why Baldacci - a family run vineyard - made it on here twice. We simply couldn't enjoy it more if we tried!

Why you should trust us

We are journalists, who are notorious for enjoying a drink or two! We are lucky enough between us to go to lots of high-profile events and have been introduced to the finer things in life while testing celebrity-approved products. As a result, we know what a good drink is when we see one! Not only that, but away from work, the five of us enjoy socialising with friends with a bottle of wine or tipple.

Baldacci 2021 Discovery Collection

Perfect for: Gifting

If you are looking for the perfect gift for a wine connoisseur then look no further than this trio of wine samples from family run vineyard Baldacci, based in Napa Valley. The 2021 Discovery Collection features the three most popular wines - Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Fraternity Red Wine Blend, which have been curated into 100ml glass vials. The wines are packaged beautifully and even include handy tasting tips. We found it hard to find better wine during our tasting and were impressed with the variety of flavors and value for money.

Shop at baldaccivineyards.com, $60

"I am looking for the perfect gift to bring back to London this Christmas and this trio of vineyard-quality wine really ticks all the boxes for me. Not only will it fit in my case along with the rest of my luggage, but it's incredible value for money. The variety of different wines was impressive and I felt they came in just the right sized bottles to be able to enjoy a tipple without feeling the need for more." Hanna Fillingham, HELLO!'s US Managing Editor

Laneta Tequila

Perfect for: Even the most fussy drinker

We do love tequila at HELLO! and it's one of the most popular liquor to shot ahead of a night out. However, while we are not opposed to that, we found that we wanted to slowly savour every sip of Laneta's tequila, and even our one staff member who is not a fan of this spirit admitted that she could drink more after trying a glass of the Anejo. Relatively new to the market, Laneta focus on small batch, double distilled premium tequilas and the story behind the brand is all the more remarkable. As you might notice, the bottles are works of art in themselves, and that's all down to the fact that co-owner Edward Geyman is a fourth generation Ukrainian glassmaker, who co-founded the company with spirits industry veteran Manny Blanco. What's more, the duo worked with a female-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, to create their tequila.

Shop at lanetatequila.com, starting at $79.99

"With a bottle that looks like a deadly medieval weapon or, um, something else, it was impossible to sip, shoot or mix this tequila without a smile. And it went down incredibly smooth, too. Jose Cuervo this was not!" Justin Ravitz, US Editorial Director



Francis Ford Coppola Winery Diamond Collection Prosecco

Perfect for: Getting the party started

Prosecco is known as the party drink and for good reason - just a few sips of this easy-to-drink tipple will leave you feeling happy and relaxed. We absolutely loved trying out the Diamond Collection Prosecco by Francis Ford Coppola Winery, and would happily drink it again. What's more, there is also a miniature Fun Size Prosecco in the range priced at just $7, making it an ideal stocking filler or Secret Santa gift.

Shop at francisfordcoppolawinery.com, $19

"Once you pop, you won't want to stop. This prosecco has earned its 'diamond' status and is light, fruity and perfect for the festive season. This bubbly beverage is incredibly versatile making it a delight to accompany a canape, main meal or to drink as an aperitif." Hannah Hargrave, US Deputy Editor



Larkmead Vineyards, The Firebelle Holiday Three Pack Gift Set

Perfect for: Pouring at parties

If you are hosting a special dinner during the holidays and want that pièce de résistance at the table, look no further than Larkmead Vineyard's Firebelle Holiday Three Pack. While it's on the pricier scale, the wine will do all the talking, and impressing, and the pack contains the 2016, 2017, and 2018 vintages of the vineyard's Napa red blend, which combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

Shop at larkmead.com, $285

"There's no better time for a 'the more the merrier' attitude than the holiday season, and the Larkmead Vineyards Firebell Holiday set accomplishes just that. The three-bottle set is perfect for wine connoisseurs and novices alike to enjoy comparing different years of the vineyard's Napa blend, though we have to say they are all just as good!" Beatriz Colon, News Writer



Baldacci 2018 Thomas Collection

Perfect for: Impressing

For someone that is notoriously hard to buy for, or perhaps you want to treat a loved one after an extra difficult year, then the Baldacci 2018 Thomas Collection could well be the solution to your gift dilema. Named after Thomas Baldacci, this very special three-bottle set is an inaugural vintage of the vineyard's 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. We loved the oaky taste of this with notes of blackberry, and the team agreed it was a wine you could open during a special occasion and make happy memories with your family and friends over a glass or two.

Shop at baldaccivineyards.com, $1,000

"I'm no wine connoisseur, so my bar for wine is simple – it has to be good. And the Baldacci 2018 Thomas Collection certainly achieves that in spades; not only is it a light sip that you can easily nurse while in the middle of a party or a business dinner without losing your head, but it has a remarkably earthy undertone that adds just that extra something to pip it above your average joe wine," Ahad Sanwari, News Writer

