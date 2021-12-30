New Year's Eve fizz! 5 sparkling champagne cocktail recipes to make

It's nearly New Year's Eve and nothing says celebration like a nice glass of fizz – and we're talking the good stuff, champagne.

The 31 December also happens to be National Champagne Day and we've got some fabulous cocktails for you to make at home with friends and family.

The drink experts at The Bottle Club have compiled a list of some classic sparkling cocktail recipes to ring in the New Year in style. Take a look below…

Aperitivo Spritz

A classic summer’s drink that’s even tastier with a dash of champagne! What’s more, the iconic Apertivo spritz is so easy to make.

Ingredients

60ml Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut champagne, 75 cl

40ml Aperol Aperitif

20ml soda water

Orange slices for garnishing

How to make

To make your Aperitivo Spritz at home, simply get a large wine glass and fill the contents with ice. After that, it’s time to combine your drinks! Pour in 60ml of your champagne and then add 40ml of Aperol. Finish off your cocktail by topping it up with soda water. For a final touch, be sure to garnish your beverage with half an orange slice.

Negroni Sbagliato

Italians are renowned for making some of the best beverages - one of which is their signature Negroni Sbagliato. So, if you’re missing that Italian summer holiday, why not recreate the recipe of this much-loved cocktail?

Ingredients

25ml Campari

25ml sweet vermouth

25ml ice cubes

25ml Jacques Bruere Cap Classique Brut Réserve

Orange slice for garnishing

How to make

To enjoy this iconic drink at home, pour and combine your Campari and sweet vermouth into a glass and then fill it with ice. Then, top the drink with your champagne before finally garnishing with an orange slice.

Frozen Peach Bellini

Another classic Italian summer’s drink but with a frozen twist - Peach Bellini's are renowned for being light, refreshing and deliciously fruity.

Ingredients

3 cups frozen peach slices

250ml mango nectar

750ml bottle of Lanson Black Label

How to make

You first of all need to make your peach mixture, which can be done by combining your peach slice and mango nectar in a blender until smooth. Pour this into your glass until half full and then fill the remaining contents with your champagne. For the most important finishing touch, garnish your cocktail with peach slices.

Mimosa

Mimosas are adored by many, being a bottomless brunch staple as well as delightfully refreshing summer’s drink.

Ingredients

750ml bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial

750ml orange juice

Orange slices for garnishing

How to make

Requiring only two ingredients, a Mimosa is by far the easiest champagne cocktail to make. Simply fill half your glass with champagne before filling the rest with your orange juice. Want to go the extra mile? Garnish your fruity drink with an orange slice.

Champagne Mojito

There are mojitos… and then there are champagne mojitos! Warning: once you have this drink, you won’t want to drink a normal mojito ever again.

Ingredients

100ml Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée Champagne

50ml white rum

25ml lime juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

8 mint leaves

Icing sugar

How to make

To make this sweet drink, start by placing your mint into your glass and pressing it gently with a muddler. You then want to add the rum, lime juice and sugar syrup before filling your drink halfway with crushed ice. Finally, pour in your champagne and combine well. For an extra touch, why not also garnish your drink with icing sugar?

