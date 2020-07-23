Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse at one of her 14 – yes, 14! – engagement rings on Wednesday – and it's one of the biggest diamonds we've ever seen!

The fashion designer is currently enjoying a family vacation in Puglia, southern Italy, and shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie showing off her "white nails for summer".

In the selfie, Victoria can be seen striking a pose wearing a black baseball cap with a sleeveless vest top. And while her perfectly manicured nails that she was eager to display are indeed pretty, we couldn't take our eyes off the mammoth diamond she was casually sporting on her finger.

The gorgeous engagement ring is a square-cut yellow diamond set within a platinum pave band and is said to be worth a cool £120,000! Husband David gifted her the upgrade in 2018 and it's the latest of the 14 rings he's given her throughout their relationship.

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse at her 14th engagement ring

The latest addition brings the combined value of Victoria's engagement rings to around £8.9 million, according to Tim Belson of Hatton Garden’s Prestige Valuations.

Back when David first proposed in 1998, he gave Victoria a £65,000 marquise-cut diamond. Then, just four years later, Victoria was upgraded to a central-emerald-cut diamond with tapering baguette stones. While it looks like a simple band, it's worth a staggering £1.2 million.

This is believed to be Victoria's most expensive engagement ring, worth £2million

Other rings of note include a pink-champagne diamond halo ring, worth £700,000, which VB was gifted to celebrate her 30th birthday in 2004, and a refined square-cut diamond in platinum, believed to be worth £110,000, was first spotted on Victoria's finger on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

However, her most expensive engagement ring is believed to be a 17ct Chopard pear-cut solitaire ring she was given in 2005 – which was reported to have cost a whopping £2million!

