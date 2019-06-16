Victoria Beckham made another surprising wedding outfit change – check it out A stylish swap!

Victoria Beckham's stunning outfit at the wedding of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and his new wife Pilar Rubio just got a little more shocking. As we reported on Saturday, the designer and ex-Spice Girl wore a beautiful white dress from her own collection to the ceremony at Seville cathedral, in breach of the occasion's strict dress code.

Guests had been asked to stick to a simple colour scheme and avoid wearing red, orange, green, white or pink. But Victoria boldly flouted the instructions in the white chain print midi dress and a pair of hot pink shoes.

Victoria Beckham wore a white dress and hot pink shoes in violation of the wedding's dress code

But it turns out that her fashion rebellion didn't end there – for the evening party, she changed into yet another forbidden colour, slipping on a pair of bold orange heels. While many wedding guests want to change into something more comfortable for a night on the dancefloor, she's apparently not content to give her feet a rest.

She posted the image to her Instagram, with the caption "Shoe Change!" followed by a simple, "Kisses from Seville". She also posted a brief video which she captioned "VB party shoes!" This showed her walking in the orange shoes, which look almost fluorescent in the dark, so she clearly wasn't trying to blend into the background.

Victoria changed up her look with a surprise spare pair of orange heels

Royal watchers might remember that Meghan Markle wore a white Victoria Beckham dress with the same pattern to the Commonwealth Service in March, before she went on maternity leave.

The dress worked just as well on its designer, who kept the rest of her look simple, with natural make-up, a messy topknot, and big sunglasses, and there's no denying she kept her look summery and stylish throughout. Her footballer husband David brushed up nicely too, in dress code-approved blue tails.

Victoria chose a pair of bright red heels for Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding

Meanwhile, back in London, Victoria's former bandmates played the final concert of their 2019 Spice Girls tour to a sell-out Wembley crowd.

