Victoria Beckham stuns with incredible bikini snap during family holiday

Victoria Beckham has shared a glamorous photo from her sunny holiday in Italy with her family – and true to form, she looks absolutely incredible in her yellow bikini. Lounging on her sunbed in the gorgeous selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "Perfect summer mornings… in my new shade of Bitten Lip Tint from @victoriabeckhambeauty, Chérie! And #VBEyewear x vb."

Victoria shared an incredible bikini photo

It certainly looks like Victoria already had a base tan from her country walks on lockdown in the Cotswolds, since she was looking ultra bronzed in the new snap, which went perfectly with her neutral lip shade.

WATCH: Victoria's style over the years

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly reacted to the star's sunny update, with one joking: "Wish I looked like this when I'm sunning myself!" and another simply added: "What a total babe."

It was revealed that the Beckham family had jetted off to Italy on Sunday, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too. The brood are enjoying a break in Puglia and have been spotted cycling to the beach together. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement shortly before the holiday

David, Victoria and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz self-isolated at their Cotswolds home for the entirety of the coronavirus lockdown, while Brooklyn stayed in New York before returning to the UK with Nicola and announcing their engagement news.

The proud parents were quick to share their joy at their eldest son's marriage plans, with Victoria writing on Instagram: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."