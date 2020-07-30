Michelle Keegan surprises fans with latest project - and she did it ALL by herself The star is currently quarantining for two weeks alongside husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has recently returned from her incredible Spanish holiday, and with new rules forcing her to quarantine for two weeks, she's been forced to postpone several projects and take matters into her own hands.

The Our Girl actress is currently promoting her latest collection with Very and because she can't leave her house, she has had to film her own PR video from the comfort of her own home.

MORE: Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home as construction begins on new house

Michelle Keegan's pencil dress, £70, Very

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the 33-year-old shared a gorgeous shot of herself wearing her stunning yellow fluted hem lace pencil dress, which is available for £70.

"Just finished shooting my next @veryuk PR video. Hope you like," she wrote across the image before adding, "hair – me, makeup – me, camera – me, lighting – me, art director – me."

RELATED: Michelle Keegan dons leopard face mask during fun night out with best friends in Ibiza

Earlier in the day, the former Coronation Street star took to social media to confirm that her new summer collection for Very was live – and that some of the pieces had sadly already sold out!

Some of dresses from Michelle's latest collection have already sold out

Sharing a snapshot showing her posing inside a campervan, wearing a pretty patterned dress from her edit, she wrote: "The new summer drop is now LIVE!! I didn't even get a chance to tell you all and already some of the pieces have sold out! We're working hard to get them back ASAP but I'm so glad you’re all loving it."

Sadly for fans, the £50 halter neck midi dress she was wearing in the photo is one of the items already out of stock.