Michelle Keegan launches her most statement fashion collection yet - and we're in love The star shared a peek on Instagram

Michelle Keegan has launched a sizzling summer clothing collection with Very, and we can't stop staring at one dress in particular – an eye-popping, bright orange mini dress that's sure to turn a few heads!

The 33-year-old shared a snap of herself wearing the sleeveless frock on Instagram, and the above-knee number features a striking V-neck and is adorned with unique crochet detailing, making it the perfect choice for cocktails and sunshine.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's house with Mark Wright features an enormous kitchen and drinks fridge

But that wasn't the only sneak peek that the Our Girl star gave fans of her new collection, she also posted a photo of herself wearing an elegant red dress with puff sleeves followed by a striped, halter-neck dress that will look fabulous paired with wedge heels.

Michelle looked fierce in the orange dress

Although the star's new collection isn't available to shop yet, there are still pieces from Michelle's June collection online.

Due to lockdown, she was unable to take part in a photoshoot to show off her fashion line, so she got creative and posed in her dresses in her beautiful garden at home – with a few cameos from her adorable pet dogs.

Speaking in a video on Very's Instagram Story at the time, she said: "Hi guys, I hope you're all keeping well at the moment. I'm actually doing a home photoshoot. Missing the glam team, but you know I think I did an all right job!"

She added: "I know it's going to be a long time until we can get on a beach, but this collection is perfect for when it's sunny - you can take the dogs out for a walk, have a family barbeque or just go and meet a mate in the park. It's so versatile and it's so summery, it's so bright and fresh – I just really hope you like it."

We can’t wait to get our hands on the new line!

