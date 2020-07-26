Michelle Keegan dons leopard face mask during fun night out with best friends in Ibiza Michelle and Mark are now holidaying in the Majorca

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are still having the time of their lives in the Balearic Islands and on Saturday the couple headed to Ibiza to enjoy a fun night out with their best friends, who recently flew in to the island.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has been quite silent on social media during her time abroad, shared several pictures of her and her best friends at Lio Ibiza where they enjoyed a spectacular cabaret show.

Michelle wore a leopard face mask whilst out with her husband and friends

The Our Girl actress looked gorgeous in a black mini dress and matching Prada bag. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and her hair in loose beachy waves.

In one of the pictures taken inside the club, the star can be seen wearing a leopard face mask whilst hugging a friend. Mark Wright is also pictured, taking the snap with his phone and later uploading it on to his Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Michelle had donned another mask, this time a surgical one, whilst travelling in a taxi. In Spain, it is mandatory to wear a mask when travelling in public transport.

Earlier in the day the actress wore another one whilst travelling in a taxi

Last weekend, Mark and Michelle holidayed in Marbella, where they enjoyed a family day out at Playa Padre. The couple were joined by Mark's sisters Natalya and Jessica, as well as his cousin Elliot and wife Sadie, who shared several clips of their afternoon.

Michelle was happy to be reunited with her best friends

In the brief videos posted on her Instagram stories, the Our Girl star could be seen enjoying herself and dancing whilst looking towards the camera.

Michelle and husband Mark will definitely be making the most of the time away after spending the coronavirus lockdown at their Essex home, where they are currently living while they build a five-bedroom mansion nearby.

