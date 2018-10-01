Michelle Keegan reveals her biggest ever style faux pas The one dress the star is not a fan of is...

When it comes to her own style it's clear Michelle Keegan is well and truly versed in what looks good and what doesn't. But she admits that like the rest of us, she has suffered some fashion faux pas in the past. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the actress revealed one of her worst red carpet disasters. "There was one dress that I wore to the NTA's it was like a plum colour, and it was very ruched and it had a fishtail as well," she says.

Michelle wore the berry coloured gown to the 2011 National Television Awards which she topped off with a beehive hairstyle, gold hoop earrings and feline eye makeup: "I wore feathered eyelashes, the whole look was just too much it didn't suit me at all!" she tells HELLO!

MORE: This is how Mark Wright keeps wife Michelle Keegan close

The stylish star rarely puts a foot wrong in the fashion stakes these days, though - as proved by her gorgeous new collection for Very. The Our Girl star says her work with the brand is a very collaborative process telling HELLO!: "They go to the fashion shows and they see what is gonna be big trend wise and they bring it back to me and I choose what trends I like, and which ones I don't like and we incorporate that into the collection," she says adding "I always say I will never put anything into the collection that I won't personally wear myself. We just try and make it very personal to me and my style."

Her latest collection with Very has been designed with the colder months in mind and features a number of cosy pieces, "I love the oversized leopard print coat, I think you can dress that up or dress that down day or night," she says. But despite her love of animal print Michelle says she can't get enough of the whole the collection, finding it hard to pick a favourite. "There's so many pieces that I really like, the pinstripe sequin pants are one of my faves and of course the flared leather pants just because they are so different and leather is massive right now," she tells HELLO!

Michelle Keegan models her collection designed exclusively for Very.co.uk