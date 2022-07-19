Linda Evangelista stuns in first modeling job since being left 'brutally disfigured' The supermodel starred in a Fendi campaign

Linda Evangelista almost broke the internet when she unveiled her first fashion campaign since she was left "brutally disfigured" by a cosmetic procedure five years ago.

The supermodel returned to the modeling world in a stunning new photoshoot for Fendi, sharing a gorgeous picture of herself wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with the fashion brand's iconic Fendi baguette bag.

"On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. #Fendi," the 57-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Linda added she was "so grateful" to all the crew members involved in the project, which appears to be her first modeling job since opening up about her cosmetic surgery nightmare last year.

In September 2021, in an Instagram post, Linda claimed that she had been left "permanently deformed" by the popular fat-freezing procedure CoolSculpting.

Linda landed her first modeling job with Fendi following her surgery nightmare

Linda – who once famously said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day" – alleged that the procedure "increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries".

She said that it had "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing" and that she had "become a recluse".

Linda said that after the first procedure – which freezes fat and claims up to 20 per cent reduction - she noticed bulges at her chin and thighs which then turned numb and hard.

Linda was one of the biggest supermodels of the 90s

She began starving herself, hoping to fix what she thought was weight gain, and when she visited her doctor, he told her that "no amount of dieting and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it".

Linda filed a lawsuit in September suing CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50million in damages, alleging that she had been unable to work since undergoing seven sessions from August 2015 to February 2016.

