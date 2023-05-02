Blake Lively's best Met Gala looks over the years

The Gossip Girl alum missed out on the Met this year

Blake Lively 35, gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mom-of-four on Monday, May 1, the same day as the 2023 Met Gala.

The Gossip Girl alum posted an Instagram Story showing herself pumping breast milk, with the caption: "First Monday in May."

Last month, Blake announced that she would not be attending this year's Met Gala, choosing to stay home instead.

At the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York City on April 27, the Age of Adaline star said: "You will not [see me there]. But I will be watching."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds' daughter pictured with star who makes revelation about famous family

SEE: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' secret love nest in Wales

She joked about wearing her 2022 copper and teal Versace gown while watching the event "on my couch on Monday."

In an interview with Extra, husband Ryan Reynolds, 46, said he and Blake were "not complaining" about missing the Met Gala due to their parenting duties.

"I'm not complaining. I'm thrilled," Ryan said, expressing happiness about their latest addition to the family.

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Since her Met Gala debut in 2008, Blake has attended 10 near-consecutive events, skipping 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

She has become a must-see star on the red carpet, often coordinating her dresses with the gala's color scheme.

In 2018, Lively topped best-dressed lists with a red bejeweled Versace gown. She returned to the Met Gala in 2022 as a co-chair for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" alongside Ryan.

Wearing another Versace creation, she drew inspiration from iconic New York landmarks like the Statue of Liberty for her color-changing dress. "I arrived copper and then like New York City classic architecture, I patinaed," Blake explained in a Vogue red carpet interview.

"This dress is an homage to New York City and so many of the classic iconic buildings."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.