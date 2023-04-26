Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' secret love nest in Wales

Ryan and Gossip Girl star Blake are rumored to enjoy staying at Carden Park in Cheshire

Since buying Wrexham FC, Pikachu actor Ryan Reynolds has been spending much of his time in North Wales, and the Hollywood star reportedly always stays in the same place when he's visiting the area.

Rumour has it that Ryan opts to stay at the opulent Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire, with reports from eagle-eyed fans claiming that his wife, Blake Lively, has even stayed at the luxury spot with him.

We can see why Ryan loves Carden Park, which is just 19 minutes from Wrexham. Not only does it have luxury rooms, incredible grounds and one of the UK's most amazing spas, the hotel's fine dining restaurant, The Vines, is run by former royal chef, Graham Tinsley, who cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles too.

Guests can also enjoy a spot of golf or a high-rise adventure on the hotel's aerial assault course.

Carden Park has lovely hotel rooms

The Spa at Carden is the jewel in the crown of the hotel, with inviting outdoor hot tubs, private garden pods, and a selection of saunas with floor-to-ceiling windows, so you have something to gaze out at while luxuriating in the heat.

Despite reportedly regularly checking into Carden Park, The Sun reports that Blake and Ryan have recently snapped up a home in the Welsh countryside.

While there’s been no official confirmation from representatives of Blake and Ryan, purchasing property on Welsh soil would certainly make sense for the star, whose adventures with his club Wrexham FC have been well documented in FX Sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

© Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly stay at Carden Park in Cheshire

It’s a project that the whole family has got behind - in fact, they made their debut as a family of six - and their first appearance since welcoming their fourth baby, during a visit to Wrexham stadium.

Photographs from their appearance showed Blake proudly taking pictures of Ryan and their children at the stadium - a place that's clearly close to the family's heart.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.