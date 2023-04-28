Blake Lively showcases incredible post-baby body two months after welcoming fourth child

Blake Lively wowed onlookers at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York City on Thursday, showcasing her incredible post-baby body just two months after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The 35-year-old actress looked stunning in a brown vinyl dress with a plunging neckline, resembling a jumpsuit or trench coat with a button-up design and a belt around her midriff.

Blake's outfit highlighted her toned legs with its sky-high slit and lustrous skirt that reached just above her ankles, paired perfectly with her matching brown open-toe Louboutin heels.

Her hair was styled into delicate, tight curls that cascaded down her shoulders, making her unmissable on the red carpet.

Adding some extra sparkle to her outfit, Blake accessorized with an intriguing snake necklace that had a golden snake head wrapped around her throat, attaching to its own tale like an ouroboros, and two thick golden bracelets around her wrists.

Joining her mother, Elaine Lively, at the event, Blake's mother looked classy in a black suit worn with an open jacket and a powder blue shirt, complementing the robin egg blue of the carpet associated with Tiffany & Co.

Although Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was absent from the outing, the couple's decision to keep their youngest child's name a secret has raised speculation about whether Taylor Swift will be unveiling the name in an upcoming song, as she did for their third child, Betty.

Blake's children made a recent rare public appearance at the end of March, when they went to visit the grounds of Wrexham AFC, the team that Ryan co-owns.

This was the first time that the celebrity couple had introduced their newborn baby to the public too.

The pair took it in turns to hold their baby while their daughters James, eight, Betty, six, and Inez, three, posed in front of their famous parents.

While this was most of Ryan's family's first time in Wrexham, his eight-year-old daughter James previously joined her dad during a visit to the stadium earlier in the year.

Now balancing life as a family-of-six, Ryan and Blake couldn't be happier. Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl. When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

